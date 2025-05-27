News round up

These are the 11 areas that could become national nature parks

·

Eleven state-owned natural areas across Denmark are being considered for transformation into national nature parks. The list, published by the Ministry of Environment and Gender Equality and the Danish Nature Agency, will form the basis for selecting six new parks as part of a political agreement to expand Denmark’s nature network by 2030.The areas under […]

Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

Monthly subscription

119

DKK/month.

(Billed once a month)

Give us a try

Signup

6 month subscription

99

DKK/month.

(Billed twice a year)

Save 120 DKK

Signup

Yearly subscription

79

DKK/month.

(Billed once a year)

Save 480 DKK

Signup

Save with a company subscription?

Learn more

  • News round up

    New housing rules for employee accommodation take effect this summer

    ·

    From 1 July 2025, new Danish legislation will require employers who provide housing for their employees to meet stricter health and safety standards. The law, passed by the Folketing in autumn 2024, aims to ensure that workers—particularly those in temporary or seasonal jobs—are accommodated under proper, healthy, and dignified conditions.This is a situation that can […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Wolves suspected in deaths of two dogs in Jutland

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    For the first time since wolves returned to Denmark in 2012, authorities believe that two dogs have been killed by wild wolves.According to the Danish Agency for Green Land Redevelopment and Aquatic Environment (Styrelsen for Grøn Arealomlægning og Vandmiljø), both incidents involved dogs that had been let out overnight and were roaming freely.The first case […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    European Parliament leadership visits Denmark next week

    ·

    Copenhagen will host an important visit on June 3rd. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen welcomes the leadership of the European Parliament ahead of Denmark’s upcoming EU Presidency starting July 1st.The visit will bring here the European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents, including its President Roberta Metsola and the leaders of the Parliament’s eight political groups. The delegation […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Uber acquires Denmark’s largest taxi company Dantaxi

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Uber has acquired Dantaxi, Denmark’s largest taxi operator, marking another step in its return to the Danish transport market.Dantaxi, which works with about 3,500 drivers and 1,900 vehicles across 75 municipalities, confirmed the deal in a press release Wednesday.Following its re-entry into Copenhagen earlier this year via a partnership with Drivr, Uber now plans to […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    New abortion counselling services for young people and parents

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    From June 1, 2025, Denmark’s new abortion law will come into effect, and with it comes an expansion in support services for young people facing unplanned pregnancies. In response, the non-profit organisation Sex & Samfund (Sex & Society) is launching strengthened abortion counselling aimed at individuals aged 15 to 25, as well as a new […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Tomorrow is Acension day, and it’s national holiday

    ·

    Tomorrow (Thursday, May 29), Denmark observes Ascension Day (Kristi Himmelfartsdag), an official public holiday from the Christian tradition.Celebrated 40 days after Easter, it commemorates Christ’s ascension to Heaven following His Resurrection. Danes will take the opportunity to take Friday off as well, effectively extending the mid-week holiday into a long weekend. Many of them have […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    These are the 11 areas that could become national nature parks

    ·

    Eleven state-owned natural areas across Denmark are being considered for transformation into national nature parks. The list, published by the Ministry of Environment and Gender Equality and the Danish Nature Agency, will form the basis for selecting six new parks as part of a political agreement to expand Denmark’s nature network by 2030.The areas under […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Politicians’ pay to increase – But lifelong pensions will be removed

    ·

    A broad agreement in the Danish Parliament will change how future MPs and ministers are paid. While salaries will go up, several benefits will be cut, including lifelong pensions and long severance pay periods.The agreement is backed by a wide range of parties, including the Social Democrats, Venstre, Liberal Alliance, Socialist People’s Party, and others. […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Under a new law, shops in small town will be allowed to open on closing days

    ·

    The Danish government, along with the Conservative People’s Party, the Danish People’s Party, and the Radical Left, have agreed to change the country’s closing law. This will let more shops in smaller towns stay open on days they usually have to close.The goal is to help local shops, create more jobs, and support tourism in […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Aalborg residents will pay 645 million DKK for clean drinking water

    ·

    Aalborg City Council has approved a plan to purify the municipality’s drinking water of nitrate. The project will cost 645 million DKK, and the bill will be paid entirely by local consumers. This is what the Danish media DR writes. Households connected to Aalborg Forsyning – the city utility company – can expect an extra […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    More adults completing higher education, data shows

    ·

    New figures from Statistics Denmark indicate that the share of people in Denmark aged 25–45 who have completed a higher education program rose to 53 percent in 2024. This is up from 41 percent in 2014. The proportion of people in this age group who are either currently studying or who dropped out of higher […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Ryanair pullout may cost Billund Airport 850,000 passengers, says CEO

    ·

    Billund Airport expects to lose 850,000 passengers after Ryanair scaled back its operations. Speaking to Børsen, CEO Jan Hessellund said, “It is a slow and difficult time at West Denmark’s largest airport.” He added that the airport will now focus on attracting new customers and placing more emphasis on business travellers.Ryanair’s decision to leave Billund […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    King Frederik celebrated his 57th birthday with the public at Amalienborg

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    King Frederik turned 57 on Monday and was celebrated with a public appearance at noon on the balcony of Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg. He was joined by Queen Mary, their children, and Queen Margrethe. This marked Queen Margrethe’s first public outing since her recent sick leave, during which she was admitted to Rigshospitalet with […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Track replacement on the Øresund Bridge begins 27 May; train delays expected

    ·

    Between 27 May and 9 June, 3.5 kilometres of railway track will be replaced in the Øresund Tunnel, part of the Øresund Bridge. The replacement work will affect one of the two tracks, reducing train traffic capacity during this period.Night work will take place from 27 to 30 May. Full-time work will follow from 30 […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Multiethnic schools “challenge” Parliament’s decision to exclude Palestine debate from school election, Danish media report

    ·

    Danish media are reporting on a growing controversy surrounding the upcoming school election in Denmark. The Danish Parliament (Folketinget) has decided to exclude the topic of recognizing Palestine as an independent state from next year’s school election, citing concerns that such discussions could provoke heated conflicts in classrooms.However, several schools with a significant number of […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • Sport

    FCK wraps up the title in convincing fashion

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    With a spotless 3-0 demolition of FC Nordsjælland on Sunday, FCK brought the championship back to Copenhagen. Accordingly, when the match ended and the medals were hung around the players’ necks, the sun broke through the grey skies after a rainy day over the capital.FCK won the Superliga with 63 points, closely followed by last […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Highest failure rates in Danish and Math since 2012

    ·

    A new analysis from the Economic Council of the Labour Movement (AE) shows that 11.8 percent of students in Denmark’s public schools did not pass either Danish or mathematics in the 9th-grade final exams during the 2023/24 school year. This is the highest proportion since 2012 and marks a one percentage point increase from the […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Greenland, Faroe and Danish business will join Nordic ministerial meeting today

    ·

    Leaders from all the kingdom’s components —Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland – , as well as Danish companies, will join the Nordic meeting today in Finland. The agenda included regional security, emergency preparedness, and societal resilience.“Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has shaken the foundations of our security—globally, in the Nordic region, and in […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    40,000 to run across Øresund Bridge to mark its 25th anniversary

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    Tens of thousands of runners will cross the Øresund Bridge on foot this summer on June 15th in celebration of its 25th anniversary. The “Broløbet 2025” half marathon will see 40,000 participants set off from Kastrup and finish on the Swedish side — turning the bridge into a rare pedestrian route for the day.This large-scale […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Skat is sending 145,000 letter for those who have to pay remaining taxes

    ·

    The Danish Tax Agency is sending out 145,000 letters this week to remind citizens to pay their remaining taxes for 2024 before the 1 July deadline. More than 616,000 people still owe back taxes. Many of them owe less than 3,000 DKK, but about 145,000 have larger amounts to pay. Those people will now receive […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Weather forecast: Grey weekend, rainy week

    ·

    The bad news is that spring still feels far from arriving in Denmark. The good news is that the long period of drought may be nearing its end.

    This weekend, Denmark will experience mild temperatures, accompanied by periods of cloudiness and occasional rain. Next week it will be very wet.

    Copenhagen: Today will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures reaching around 15°C (59°F). Sunday brings intermittent rain, with highs near 16°C (61°F) and lows around 10°C (50°F). The rest of the week is expected to be rainy—especially on Friday, when heavy showers are forecast.

    Aarhus: Expect mostly cloudy skies today, with temperatures peaking at 15°C (59°F). Sunday will bring steady rain that becomes more intermittent later in the day, with highs around 15°C (59°F) and lows near 7°C (45°F). Next week looks mostly rainy here as well, particularly on Thursday.

    Fyn: The morning may bring a few showers, transitioning to partial sunshine in the afternoon, with highs around 17°C (62°F). Sunday will see occasional rain, with temperatures ranging from 8°C (46°F) to 16°C (61°F). Rain is expected throughout the coming week.

    Lolland: Today, there may be a couple of morning showers followed by partial sunshine, with highs near 15°C (59°F). Sunday is expected to be breezy with occasional rain, and temperatures between 10°C (50°F) and 16°C (60°F). Next week, rain is most likely on Wednesday and Friday.

    For detailed forecasts, visit the Danish Meteorological Institute. And remember—just as the weather can change quickly in Denmark, so too can the forecasts.

  • News round up

    Trump threatens to impose 50% tariffs on the EU starting June 1st

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    U.S president Donald Trump is “recommending a straight 50% tariff on the European Union,” after expressing frustration about the ongoing tariffs negotiations via his social media Truth Social.Around 1:40pm, he took over his account to write that the EU “has been very difficult to deal with, our discussions with them are going nowhere!”Few minutes later, […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark continues the fight against cancer – new plan focuses on recovery

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark has made significant progress in the fight against cancer in recent years. For many, getting a cancer diagnosis used to be a death sentence. That is no longer the case. Today, cancer is a disease that many people survive or live with for a long time.With the fifth initiative in the state’s cancer plan, […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    DSB expands free Bicycle transport to all regional trains in Denmark

    ·

    From 1 June 2025, passengers across Denmark will be able to bring their bicycles for free on DSB regional trains outside peak hours. The initiative, previously tested in Zealand and Falster, is now being extended to include routes on Funen and in Jutland.DSB spokesperson Tony Bispeskov stated, “We’ve gained valuable experience from the past year. […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • Sport

    Denmark produces a Miracle on Ice

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Yesterday, the Copenhagen Post wrote that the mouse was going to meet the elephant. Denmark’s chance against Canada in the World Cup quarterfinals in ice hockey was very small. Very.Still, fairytales do come true in the land of Hans Christian Andersen.Trailing 0-1 with two minutes left, a shot from long range from Nikolaj Ehlers surprised […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    National survey finds many kindergartens lack sufficient quality

    ·

    A national survey published by the Ministry of Children and Education shows that only 9% of municipal kindergartens in Denmark provide a pedagogical learning environment assessed as “good.” Conducted by VIVE and EVA, the survey evaluated 100 daycare institutions across 56 municipalities.The study found that 63% of kindergartens offer “sufficient” quality, while 28% are rated […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Building belonging: Danes and Internationals to co-create community at Frederiksberg event

    ·

    On May 27, an all-day event in Frederiksberg will bring together Danes and internationals to explore how to build a shared sense of belonging in Denmark.

    Organized by Nabo, Sustinary, and Nordic Compass, the event features panels with stakeholders from organizations like Dansk Industri and Copenhagen Capacity. The goal is to turn the energy around integration into concrete collaboration and community-building.

    The title of the meeting is Belonging in Denmark. Co-creating a fællesskab (fellowship in Danish, ed.) of belonging, with a tagline that couldn’t be clearer: “What if Danes and internationals could collaborate to design a shared fellowship of belonging?”

    The event will take place on May 27 and will last the whole day. You can read more and sign up here.

  • News round up

    Mette Frederiksen: “Crimes against individuals must be punished significantly more harshly”

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    As Prime Minister, but also former Minister of Justice, Mette Frederiksen declares being “pleased that the government is today presenting a new sentencing reform.”After Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard’s announcement this morning regarding a new criminal justice plan to create harsher penalties, expand the prison system, and introduce alternatives to incarceration, Mette Frederiksen took over […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • Sport

    Mouse Danmark takes on Elephant Canada in World Cup Ice hockey

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark is at home in Herning in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in ice hockey tonight.That was the good news.The bad news is that the opponent is mighty Canada. The first time the two nations met, Canada won 47-0.It is an unlikely scoreline tonight, but it is an odd match-up, where Denmark has already […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Aarhus airport gets new chance with private investor

    ·

    Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup may soon see better days, thanks to a new private investor, writes DR. Fairchild Denmark ApS, a company with American owners, has announced plans to buy the airport. The company is led by Henrik Danielsen and was started just two months ago. A letter of intent is expected to be signed […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Top European business executives gather in Copenhagen

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    The European business organization is holding a two-day summit in Copenhagen, starting today, Thursday May 22, as a discussion-opener on current geopolitical issues before the Danish EU presidency starting on July 1st.European businesses will present their policy recommendations ahead of the Danish EU presidency. Preoccupations such as the declining performance of European companies, or recent […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    79% of young people expected to vote in the municipal and regional elections

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    According to the Danish Youth Council’s (DFU) “Democracy Analysis 2025”, most of the youth between the ages 18 to 30 have set intentions to vote during the upcoming municipal and regional elections in Denmark this fall. 79% are expected to participate.Among members of associations, the same number rises to 91%. However, it stands at 77% […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Minister Morten Dahlin to take parental leave – Thomas Danielsen appointed acting minister

    ·

    Minister for urban and rural affairs, ecclesiastical affairs, and Nordic cooperation, Morten Dahlin, will go on parental leave later this month. In his absence, transport minister Thomas Danielsen has been appointed acting minister for all three portfolios.The temporary reassignment, confirmed by royal resolution on 20 May 2025, will be in effect from 26 May to […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Government bans unhealthy food ads targeted at children under 15

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    Today, the Ministry of Business announced measures to avoid children being exposed to unhealthy food advertisement, as part of the Cancer Plan V.The government will tighten the Marketing Act to ban ads for unhealthy foods and beverages aimed at children under 15. According to the Ministry, “children are still exposed daily to ads for soda, […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Employment reaches historical high, but tariff war hits companies

    ·

    In March 2025, Denmark reached a new record with 3,050,200 people in jobs – the highest number ever. New figures from Statistics Denmark show that 3,200 more people were employed compared to February, an increase of 0.1%. Most of the new jobs were in private companies, while public jobs also rose slightly.Even though more people […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    New rule allows 17-year-olds to drive alone from July

    ·

    A new law passed by the Danish Parliament now allows 17-year-olds to drive without a companion during daytime hours. According to a press note from the Ministry of Transport (Transportministeriet), starting July 1, young drivers can legally drive alone between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

    For many living outside Denmark’s larger cities, the car is the most practical way to get to school, work, or other activities, and this change aims to give young people more independence and mobility.

    Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen said, “Driving licenses for 17-year-olds are about giving young people more opportunities. The ability to get around—whether to school, work, or leisure activities—on their own is important for a good life. Outside major cities, transport options are limited, and now we are giving 17-year-olds more freedom to get around on their own.”

    However, there are restrictions. Between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., 17-year-olds must still drive with a licensed companion. The law also introduces a strict alcohol limit for new drivers: a blood alcohol concentration of no more than 0.2 for the first three years after obtaining their license. Danielsen emphasized, “Alcohol is strictly prohibited when young people drive.”

    The law is part of Bill L165, which amends the Road Traffic Act to reflect these changes. The government says the new rules balance increased freedom with safety measures to protect young drivers and others on the road.

  • News round up

    DR: Socialdemocratic mayors ask government to stop raising retirement age at 70

    ·

    A recent article by DR highlights a growing debate within Denmark’s Social Democratic Party over the future retirement age. This week, the Danish Parliament is set to raise the official retirement age to 70 by 2040, following a long-standing agreement linking pensions to life expectancy. However, several Social Democratic mayors are pushing back, demanding a […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Nykredit gets approval to buy Spar Nord Bank

    ·

    Nykredit has received approval from the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority to buy Spar Nord Bank, Denmark’s fifth-largest bank. The deal can now move forward, as the authorities found that it will not harm competition in the market. They looked closely at how the deal could affect both banking and mortgage services.Special attention was given […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Denmark launches new offshore wind tender worth up to DKK 55 billion

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    The Danish government has announced a new political agreement to expand offshore wind capacity, potentially doubling the country’s current output. Supported by a broad majority in Parliament, the deal includes a tender for three new offshore wind farms—two in the North Sea and one near Hesselø in the Kattegat.A total of 150 turbines, each up […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Mette Frederiksen: “The blockade of humanitarian aid from Israel is unacceptable”

    ·

    Julie Llopes

    In a Facebook post published last night, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for “unrestricted, rapid, and safe” access for humanitarian aid in Gaza, “in accordance with fundamental humanitarian principles.”As Israel has blocked humanitarian convoys from entering the Palestinian territory for more than two months, Frederiksen bring out the increasing urgency of aid amid the […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Record high union membership in Denmark in 2024

    ·

    A new report from Statistik Denmark shows that union membership in Denmark reached a record high in 2024. The total number of members in employee organizations rose by 21,900, reaching 2 million as of December 31 of last year.The increase follows a rise of 33,600 in the total number of employees during the year. Membership […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Adults in kindergartens and nurseries lack time to care for children, study shows

    ·

    A recent study from FOA reveals that adults working in Danish kindergartens and nurseries often lack sufficient time to provide necessary care for the children. The study, titled “Everyday Life in Day Care 2025,” was conducted by Rambøll for FOA (the union for public sector workers, including those in childcare and social services) and shows […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Regional disparities in cancer drug access to trigger formation of new committee

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    Danish Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løhde has announced plans to consolidate cancer drug decisions under a single regional drug committee to eliminate disparities in access to the highest quality treatment.This is reported by Jyllands-Posten.The decision follows data showing significant regional differences in the approval of expensive hospital medications for cancer patients.According to […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    China affirms respect for Danish sovereignty in Greenland

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    China has expressed its respect for Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who met with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen in China.“China fully respects Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity regarding Greenland,” Wang said, as reported by Reuters. Wang also called on Denmark to support China’s stance on issues related to […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    UK and EU reach major post-Brexit agreement 

    ·

    Tristan Fender

    The UK and the EU have finalized an agreement aimed at resetting relations after Brexit, British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves told Sky News.“But our biggest trading partners are our friends in the EU, and for too long it has been too difficult to export, to attract talent and to trade with our closest neighbours. It’s […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Danish Crown Prince continues his military training

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Like his father King Frederik, Crown Prince Christian will undergo military training.The Crown Prince received the REX badge last week after completing the traditional, strenuous REX tour.The conscripts cover about 50 kilometers in 36 hours with full equipment.Crownprince Christian during the REX tour. Photo: KongehusetAdding to his military service at the Guards Hussar Regiment, the […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • Sport

    FCK closes in on championship after flawless away showing

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    4-0.In the most impressive scoreline of the season, the Copenhageners hit all the notes and with the best performance so far, dismantled third placed Randers.With two goals from Jordan Larsson before the break and goals from Rodrigo Huescas and Andreas Cornelius after the break, FCK set the stage for the season finale on Sunday against […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    Rainy end to May: Denmark gets wetter weather

    ·

    After a long period of dry weather, even though not sunny, Denmark is about to see a change over the next ten days. The forecast shows rain and cooler temperatures moving in across the country.The week starts relatively warm, with sunshine and temperatures up to 22°C in cities like Copenhagen and Odense. But from Thursday […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more

  • News round up

    28-year-old man charged with attempted terrorism to appear in Frederiksberg court

    ·

    A 28-year-old man is set to appear in a preliminary court hearing at the Frederiksberg Court today, charged with complicity in attempted terrorism under section 114 of the Danish Penal Code. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 AM, and the case is being handled by prosecutors from the Copenhagen Police. According to the authorities, the charges are based on the suspicion that the individual was involved in an act intended to seriously intimidate the population or coerce public authorities through violent or destabilizing means.

    Section 114 of the Danish Penal Code outlines terrorism as acts committed with intent to cause serious harm to a country or international organization, including offenses such as homicide, aggravated assault, and violations of weapons laws.

    The Copenhagen Police announced it via X: “A 28-year-old man will appear in a preliminary court hearing at the Frederiksberg Court at 9:30 AM. He is charged with complicity in attempted terrorism under section 114 of the Penal Code.”

  • News round up

    Denmark launches DKK 500 million initiative to boost trade ties with Africa

    ·

    Seljan Zeynalli

    The Danish government has launched a new DKK 500 million Africa Facility aimed at strengthening commercial ties between Denmark and African countries. The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs on Thursday, is part of the broader “Africa’s Century” strategy.Administered by the Danish Export and Investment Fund (EIFO), the facility will […]

    Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post

    Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers.

    Monthly subscription

    119

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a month)

    Give us a try

    Signup

    6 month subscription

    99

    DKK/month.

    (Billed twice a year)

    Save 120 DKK

    Signup

    Yearly subscription

    79

    DKK/month.

    (Billed once a year)

    Save 480 DKK

    Signup

    Save with a company subscription?

    Learn more