The Danish Connection: 27 May

New law proposed to limit use of English, a Danish embassy in Tunisia and major justice reforms bring tougher sentences and more reintegration plans

Language, Identity, and the English Debate

Reported by Rachel

Are Danes speaking too much English? A political debate is heating up as two parties push for new legislation to restrict the use of English in public spaces and education. Advocates say the move protects Danish cultural identity, while critics argue it’s a regressive stance in an increasingly interconnected world. We ask Danes what they think.

Denmark-Tunisia Ties Under Scrutiny

Reported by Melissa

Denmark is opening a new embassy in Tunisia, deepening collaboration on climate and migration. Human rights watchdogs warn of growing repression against migrants, activists, and journalists under the current regime. Can diplomatic engagement coexist with ethical foreign policy, and are there other interests at play?

A New Era for Criminal Justice?

Reported by Eva

A historic reform package will expand Denmark’s prison capacity, double sentences for violent crimes, and invest in new reintegration models. But staffing shortages and other challenges remain. What does the future look like for Denmark’s justice system?

