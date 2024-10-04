Denmark has long been known for its strong economy, high standard of living, and thriving job market. However, the country is currently facing a paradox: while there is a high demand for skilled talent across various industries, a significant number of people, including internationals, struggle to find employment.To shed light on this complex situation, at […]
Copenhagen Capacity: “We need a national strategy on international labor in Denmark”
Nikolaj Lubanski, COO of Copenhagen Capacity—an organization that invests in and promotes the economic development of Greater Copenhagen, discusses the challenges, opportunities, and potential solutions for integrating international talent in Denmark’s labor market.
Denmark to bolster police resources after spate of Swedish terrorism
Denmark’s government has said it is willing to increase police resources to combat the growing frequency of terrorist attacks by Swedish youths in Copenhagen. Last week, two grenades were detonated near Denmark’s Israeli embassy in Hellerup, and there was a shooting incident at the Sweden’s Israeli embassy in Stockholm. Nobody was injured in either attack.
Leading Danish biomass company expands into France to provide green district-heating
Leading Danish biomass company Dall Energy has expanded into France to partner on biotech innovations for green district-heating. Denmark is a world leader in green district heating, while uptake in France is lagging and ripe for a boost.
Photo story: Slow travel in Copenhagen
When people asked what we loved so much about Copenhagen, it was honestly hard to point out anything specific. Everything we did and experienced, whether it was strolling through The King’s Garden, floating down Nyhavn Harbor, or scouring neighborhoods for yet another bakery, felt almost ordinary. So what made this so different?
Denmark’s ‘Ghetto Law’ on trial in European Court of Justice
Is Denmark’s ‘Ghetto Law’ racist? Its Eastern High Court has asked the European Court of Justice to step in with an assessment, as 16 residents of so-called ‘hard ghettos’ in Denmark seek to sue the Danish Ministry of Housing for its plans to forcibly evict them.
International employees dominate restaurants and hotels in Copenhagen
In Copenhagen, 15,000 out of 20,500 employees in the hotel and restaurant industry are internationals. Good working conditions and the city’s fine reputation for cooking delicious food is a magnet
Diversifying the Nordics: How a Nigerian economist became a beacon for inclusivity in Scandinavia
Chisom Udeze, the founder of Diversify – a global organization that works at the intersection of inclusion, democracy, freedom, climate sustainability, justice, and belonging – shares how struggling to find a community in Norway motivated her to build a Nordic-wide professional network. We also hear from Dr. Poornima Luthra, Associate Professor at CBS, about how to address bias in the workplace.
Lolland Municipality launches support package for accompanying spouses
Lolland Municipality, home to Denmark’s largest infrastructure project – the Fehmarnbelt tunnel connection to Germany – has launched a new jobseeker support package for the accompanying partners of international employees in the area. The job-to-partner package offers free tailored sessions on finding a job and starting a personal business.
