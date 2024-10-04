Danish Originals S3 E10: Tal R

In this episode of the art and business podcast Danish Originals, Tel Aviv-born Danish-Israeli artist Tal R covers a wide range of topics, from the importance of developing a language for his art, how photography raises the bar for painting, the integrity of color, what he looks for in the work of other artists, and maybe most significantly, to the role of failure as an artist’s teacher.

Tal additionally talks about American art and the evolving purpose of museums and galleries.

Tal selects and discusses a work by Frede Christoffersen from the SMK collection.

