Podcasts

Jobs

Subscription

News

Things to do

Opinion

Business & Education

Other

3164

Opinion

Hair and loathing in Copenhagen
Xinxin Ren Gudbjörnsson

January 29th, 2024

Share

Most hairdressers in Copenhagen treat Asian hair as a huge inconvenience. Even if they are willing to give their best, their best is rarely good enough. Now, my hairdresser is skipping town. Should I shave my head again?

If you don’t cut different types of Asian hair many times a day, you will most likely never get the hang of it. It’s not their fault of course, but it’s not the hair’s fault either. Photo: Xinxin Ren Gudbjörnsson

My hairdresser, a heartless harlot, is skipping town. She’s moving back to Shanghai to open a swanky hair salon. Swanky by both size and bling that is.

Sadly she’s not the only talented Asian moving back to Asia these years, but her leaving is the most devastating for our community.

If you don’t have typical northern European hair and live in Copenhagen, you might know what I’m talking about. If you are Asian, you most likely know what I’m talking about.

Most hairdressers in Copenhagen treat Asian hair as a huge inconvenience. Even if they are willing to give their best, their best is rarely good enough. If you don’t cut different types of Asian hair many times a day, you will most likely never get the hang of it.

It’s not their fault of course, but it’s not the hair’s fault either. I’ve heard all shapes and sizes of complaints from Copenhagen hairdressers over the years. They complained about to have to cut, style, color and perm my hair. When they finally did, the result was mediocre at best.

Few years ago, after another 1000-kroner haircut I looked at myself in the mirror. It was a worse than mediocre haircut. Frumpy, without movement or shape. My hair is so thick and has so much texture that with a good haircut alone, without any product or tool, it should be able to stand on its own, shapely, alive, and fabulous.

But no, this was once again a failed experiment. So I did the only thing I could. I had no choice in the matter. None at all. I shaved my head. It was an instant improvement.

A year later I did find an outstanding hairdresser, but she also deserted the city. By some surreal luck I came across my current hairdresser, who is now also abandoning those in desperate need.

In my hour of need, my Asian friends have been a pillar of strength. They came with many solutions: “Why don’t you fly to Paris or London 4 times a year like we do?” “Why don’t you keep a long style and fly to Shanghai twice a year?”

One of them said that I should shave my head again because it made me look like a poet. But my Chinese agent reminded me that since I now write short stories in English, I have to look to the bestselling female fiction writers in the Anglo world and take their lead.

I must say, it seems like only sci-fi and fantasy writers can get away with a shaved head. I see how stylish and cool the hair of literary fiction writers look, with bouncy movements or straight slickness. My Chinese agent also reminded me that since I can’t bribe people with steaks in this part of the world, I can only rely on my personal charm. And charm, he said, is all in the hair. He should know. That man spends a few times a week in salons having hair treatments, scalp massages and styling.

In the end I think I choose London. I have a great need for Marks and Spencer socks. I could combine the two needs. That’s top to toe.

About

Xinxin Ren Gudbjörnsson

Xinxin Ren Gudbjörnsson is a newspaper columnist at Politiken and author of fiction and non-fiction in Danish, Chinese and English. She has a master’s degree in media & communication (Copenhagen Business School) and a master’s degree in theology (University of Copenhagen).

Share

Most popular

Climate

Explainer: Denmark’s CO2 tax on farming

1

Lena Hunter

Career

On the rising employment of non-Western immigrants

2

Lena Hunter

Opinion

Say no to the tyranny of LEGO

3

Adrian Mackinder

News round up

Danish pharma ensures overall GDP growth in 2023

4

Lena Hunter

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

Nurses get a pay day

Nurses get a salary boost after their trade union and Danske Regioner have negotiated the collective agreement for the next two years

TheCopenhagenPost

News round up

Danish PM meets heads of government at major Ukraine conference in Paris

Lena Hunter

Technology

Russian hackers down sites of several Danish traffic organisations

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

Can one change change your life?

Xinxin Ren Gudbjörnsson

Climate

First legislation of its kind: Denmark’s agriculture tax sparks fierce debate

Lena Hunter

News round up

Denmark enters long term commitment with Ukraine – covid study calms fear of late effects

TheCopenhagenPost

Politics

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen denies interest in European Council presidency – but rumors persist

Rachid Moutiq

News

Minister of Education: “It seems that the cord is a little too long”

TheCopenhagenPost

News round up

Survey: Danes want EU policies that focus on climate, security and migration

Lena Hunter

Culture

February 24: National Day in Estonia

TheCopenhagenPost

Podcast

Coping in Copenhagen: Busy bridges, Østerbro athleisure and the Aarhus iTunes heist

Coping in Copenhagen

Career

On the rising employment of non-Western immigrants

Lena Hunter

Career

Skilled workers catch up on academics’ income

Lena Hunter

Culture

February 23: National Day in Japan

Japan’s National Day is on Friday 23 February. Read about the traditional celebrations and find resources for Japanese networks and events in Denmark.

TheCopenhagenPost

Podcast

Fresh ideas on business and art in new Danish-US culture podcast

The Copenhagen Post

Climate

Explainer: Denmark’s CO2 tax on farming

Lena Hunter

News round up

Environmental disaster at Randers averted – Danish job market remains hot

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

Say no to the tyranny of LEGO

Adrian Mackinder

News

Farmers prepare for tractor protests ahead of CO2 tax report

Lena Hunter

News round up

Danish pharma ensures overall GDP growth in 2023

Lena Hunter

Politics

“As open as possible, as safe as necessary”: How the ideals of research can adapt to modern security threats

Science Report

Sponsored content

Find the Best Ralph Lauren Deals at Boozt.com

SPONSORED CONTENT

News round up

Hundreds of thousands of citizens will have income seized by Danish Debt Agency

Lena Hunter

Latest Podcast

News

Kids waiting too long for psychiatric examination

TheCopenhagenPost

Sponsored content

Top 5 eco-friendly kitchen utensils

SPONSORED CONTENT

Politics

Denmark will increase arms production to help Ukraine

TheCopenhagenPost

News round up

High-earners eat twice as much carbon-costly beef as average Danes

TheCopenhagenPost

Transport

The green switchover is coming – but drivers are reluctant to go electric

Lena Hunter

Career

Women in STEM earn less than male colleagues

Célestine Decloedt

Life in Denmark

Came to Denmark by chance – then he got a letter from the King

Pratik Hariharan

Podcast

Coping in Copenhagen: Bye bye to Babboe and no no to NovoCoping in Copenhagen

Coping in Copenhagen

News

PET’s university espionage campaign accused of “explicit racism”

Lena Hunter

Things to do

EVENT: English-language debate on EU security, enlargement and Ukraine

Lena Hunter

News round up

Danish influencer goes to court for endorsing terrorism in Snapchat video

Lena Hunter

Explainer

What does it take to remove school pupils from a school in Denmark?

TheCopenhagenPost

News round up

Fewer children are born in Denmark – tourists like to visit the North Sea

The world’s best football team was too hot to handle for Copenhagen last night. The number of births in Denmark decreases. Tourism is booming on the North Sea, while attractions are closed on Sjælland in the winter

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

A professional network that helps international leaders excel

Nicolai Kampmann

News

UK and Denmark establish voting rights treaty

Lena Hunter