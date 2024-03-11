Podcasts

Jobs

Subscription

News

Things to do

Opinion

Business & Education

Other

262

Opinion

Hiring healthcare professionals from India and the Philippines can benefit all parties 
Ulrik Beck

March 11th, 2024

Share

Denmark’s healthcare sector is under pressure. Statistics show that cross-border partnerships to train and hire professionals from abroad can relieve a labour shortage in one country, and drive up the number of people pursuing a career in care in the other. Who loses?

Ulrik Beck. Photo: Kraka

The government’s recent agreement to obtain an extra 1,000 healthcare professionals (sosu’er) for Denmark by recruiting from India and the Philippines is a solution to an imminent challenge.

Projections from Kraka-Deloitte and the Ministry of Finance point to a huge challenge for Danish healthcare: there is a shortage of qualified sosu workers in Denmark, which will worsen in the future. But unemployment in Denmark is already low, and there are no easy solutions left to get more Danes into work.

For Indians and Filipinos who want to work in Denmark, it is a good opportunity to earn more than they could in their home countries. Thus, the agreement serves both Danes and international workers who travel here. Who loses?

Zero-sum thinking
Some think that the Indian and the Philippines will lose in this transaction. For instance, The Danish Nursing Council does not believe that the Danish labor shortage should be solved “by beachcombing other countries, where they also lack health personnel”.

Senior researcher at Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS) Sine Plambech argues, in an otherwise nuanced comment, that the governments may plunder the health system of other countries and contribute to a global “care drain”, where nursing assistants and nurses travel to the West to provide care, instead of providing care for those who need it in their home countries.

Such zero-sum thinking should not be the starting point for the discussion, nor is it a conclusion that can be drawn from the economic research literature that has investigated the area.

Not only do the professionals who travel to Denmark reap an unequivocal benefit, there is much to suggest that their countries of origin can, under the right circumstances, also benefit.

Earnings go back to home countries
First, international workers often send a significant amount of their earnings back to their home countries. That money can be used to support family or to invest, thus increasing the country’s growth.

According to the World Bank, such remittances made up just over 9 percent of the GDP in the Philippines and just under 3 percent of the GDP in India in 2021. So, this is no small change.

Secondly, there are many internationals who travel to the West, build skills and wealth here, and then go back. Just as Denmark should be glad that many young Danes travel abroad to gain new experience and knowledge and then return home again.

Finally, it is not at all certain that 1,000 more sosus in Denmark mean 1,000 fewer health care workers in India and the Philippines. The option of coming to Denmark and working can be such a strong attraction that many more choose to study than would otherwise.

More nurses are being trained in the Philippines
It’s not just theory: a new scientific research paper evaluating a change in US entry rules for nurses from the Philippines found that for every nurse who traveled to the US, nine additional nurses were trained in the Philippines.

There were more – not fewer – trained nurses in the Philippines because of more people traveling to the USA.

On the other hand, even if the potential is there, there is no guarantee that hiring from abroad will benefit the origin countries. If, for example, Denmark receives the very best in a cohort, the average skill level of those who remain may be lowered.

Further, people who are now being trained as nurses would alternatively have done something else, which could have created even more value. It may also be that the effects in the origin country are different if the countries supply an extremely large number of professionals over a long period of time.

Denmark can pay
But if it is possible to design a future Danish agreement that addresses these points, then the probability of it benefitting the origin countries increases.

For example, Denmark can pay for the training of the sosus it plans to hire. Denmark could pay for broader training programs in the origin countries that would provide workers for its own healthcare system. One could also set a limit on how many years the sosu can stay in Denmark.

With a thought-through policy, more foreign labour in the health care system may not turn out to be a zero-sum game between Denmark and the origin countries.

The agreement will help solve Denmark’s great shortage of sosus, and it will be a personal benefit to those who travel here.

And depending on how the agreement is implemented, there may be more people trained in care in the origin countries. That is worth pursuing.

This op-ed was first published in Altinget on 23 February 2024

About

Ulrik Beck

Ulrik Beck is a chief economist at the political think tank Kraka, delivering analysis to Christiansborg.

Share

Most popular

News round up

Authorities encourage Danes to prep homes for war and crisis

1

Lena Hunter

Guide

How to choose an international school in Denmark

2

Kelly Rasmussen

Culture

The votes are in: Denmark’s worst buildings of the year

3

Lena Hunter

Opinion

LinkedIn, job-seeking and nepotism in Denmark

4

Megan Fischer

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Guide

What to watch at CPH:DOX documentary festival

From 13-24 March, Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival brings into focus the most important questions and issues of our time – from the individually existential to the global and systemic. Read on to discover our pick of unmissable festival highlights.

Lena Hunter

News

13-year-old girl found dead: Two minors arrested – one released again

Lena Hunter

News round up

New version of MobilePay goes live with big changes

Lena Hunter

Life in Denmark

How safe is Denmark really for LGBTQ+ people?

Célestine Decloedt

Opinion

Hiring healthcare professionals from India and the Philippines can benefit all parties 

Ulrik Beck

Culture

The votes are in: Denmark’s worst buildings of the year

Lena Hunter

News round up

1.4 million visits to annual tax statement website since Friday

Lena Hunter

Business

Non-Western immigrant women get a foothold in the labor market

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

LinkedIn, job-seeking and nepotism in Denmark

Megan Fischer

Career

Workplace gender equality stagnates in Denmark 

Caroline Zielinski

Business

The Innovation Fund appoints four new Innowomen

Célestine Decloedt

News round up

Culture Minister: Erect more statues of women in Danish cities

Lena Hunter

Art & Culture

Speak up at Copenhagen’s intimate new storytelling event series

Lena Hunter

Career

Integration and inclusion: From intern to management consultant

Marialena Chatzimichali is a senior management consultant for Accenture Denmark based in Copenhagen. Originally from Greece, Marialena arrived in Denmark in 2016 to pursue higher education.

Pratik Hariharan

News round up

Authorities encourage Danes to prep homes for war and crisis

Lena Hunter

Podcast

PowerLunch with contemporary painter Apolonia Sokol

Lena Hunter

Guide

How to choose an international school in Denmark

Kelly Rasmussen

News

Asylum seekers in Denmark are trapped on the fringe by a broken system

Lena Hunter

Art & Culture

EVENT: Photography, wine, and good company near Copenhagen City Hall

The Copenhagen Post

Politics

Super Tuesday: an unsurprising triumph for both Biden and Trump

Anders Agner Pedersen

News round up

Employees in Copenhagen try shorter working weeks – Pride demands a stand from sponsors on Gaza

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

Goodbye to Storebæltsbroen

Education

Student finance cuts will affect current students

Lena Hunter

Latest Podcast

News round up

Politicians support renaming Russian embassy street to ‘Aleksej Navalnyjs Gade’

Lena Hunter

News

Danish slaughterhouse giant convicted of greenwashing in landmark climate case

Lena Hunter

News round up

This year, you can edit your Danish tax summary in English

Lena Hunter

News

Downtown Copenhagen has become a destination to sightsee – rarely a place to shop

TheCopenhagenPost

News

De Konservative chairman Søren Pape Poulsen has died

Lena Hunter

News round up

MitID is latest to be hit by suspected Russian DDoS attack

Lena Hunter

Climate

Agriculture & Food association strongarms CO2 tax rhetoric ahead of negotiations

Lena Hunter

Podcast

Coping in Copenhagen: Frequent fractures, clandestine classmates and a shoplifting surgeCoping in Copenhagen:

Coping in Copenhagen

News round up

Shoplifting at highest level for over twenty years

Lena Hunter

Sport

Run around the lakes with The Copenhagen Post’s Connect Club

Lena Hunter

Opinion

How to move to Denmark with a family

Caroline Zielinski

News

International women dominate Danish cleaning industry

Lena Hunter

Culture

A cultural evening in Nyhavn: Art, bubbles, and networking 

On Tuesday, The Copenhagen Post kicked off its new Connect Club event series with an evening of art, bubbles and conversation at New Harbour Gallery in the heart of Nyhavn. Were you there?

The Copenhagen Post

News round up

12 Danish NGOs issue joint call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Lena Hunter

Opinion

I see a political path for the expat community

Sune Steffen Hansen