Podcasts

Jobs

Subscription

News

Things to do

Opinion

Business & Education

Other

498

Opinion

The best land-sea lifestyle in the world
Owen O'Sullivan

March 13th, 2024

Share

In Denmark, we have an ocean of opportunity at our fingertips when the good weather comes. While I was locked away for the winter, making plans for when it was safe to go outside again, it occurred to me that we may have the best land-sea lifestyle balance in the world.

Owen O’Sullivan is an audio producer, comedian and co-hosts the podcast Coping in Copenhagen. Photo: Owen O’Sullivan

Something smells fishy and I couldn’t be happier. 

On Wednesday 20th March, spring will have officially arrived. 

You will start seeing people stopping mid-stride to take in a ray of sunshine that they happened upon, rejuvenating in real time like Superman.

There will no longer be a need to wear a watch, as every street will have its own sundial in the form of groups of threes and fours moving along with a shaft of sunlight between the buildings, nursing kiosk cans until the shaft is completely gone. At which time, it’s time to go home. 

But desperation for vitamin D is not what I want to talk about; I want to get us excited about the ocean of opportunities we have at our fingertips when the good weather comes. 

And I do mean ocean – well, sea – of opportunities. 

Because while I was locked away for the past 6 months, making plans for what I want to do when it was safe to go outside again, it occurred to me that we may have the best land-sea lifestyle balance in the world.  

And here’s why.

The beaches
Yes, I know, I know – they may not be the prettiest to look at, but by golly there are enough of them for all of us.

You’re never far from a Danish beach and when you do want to go, there’s a very good chance you will find some room to set up your little camp. 

Compare this to my home country, Ireland – a place well-known for its beautiful coastline. Sure, when you want to go for a windy walk along the sand there’s plenty of room.

But come that one sunny June day and you are fighting with the population of an entire town to find a spot, driving along a mile of parked cars (this is not an exaggeration) to find a space. 

Your only chance, IF you are a local, is to go to the secret beach. There’s always a secret beach. But if you do, you will have to bring your abseiling gear, because you will inevitably have to climb down some cliff faces.

Cliffs are not a problem in Denmark. Nor are there hordes of city folk taking up the whole beach. 

Because in Denmark, the city brings the beach to you, in the form of our wonderful canals. And sure they can be busy, but that’s the price you pay for being able to decide to go for a swim on the way home on a whim! 

Sports
Swimming! You can swim A-N-Y-W-H-E–R-E. And if you’re really brave or have access to a sauna, A-N-Y–T-I-M-E. 

How about surfing? On the west coast of Jutland is a place called Cold Hawaii – how fun and inviting is that! 

Don’t live around there? How about windsurfing?

Once upon a time, some bright spark thought “it’s wet and windy, let’s do something with that”, and behold, a sport was made.  You don’t have to actually do any of these, it’s just great that they’re there.

And yes you can windsurf in a lot of countries. But there’s an accessibility and lack of pretentiousness that I really appreciate here. It’s not like you’re battling the awesome might of the North Atlantic. You’re just partaking in the pleasures afforded to you. 

To see what I mean, just stop and watch the windsurfers the next time you’re on your way down to Møn.

Island hopping
We do a lot of island hopping here in Denmark; it’s part and parcel of living on an archipelago, be it via bridge or ferry… or plane if you’re going the fancy way to Bornholm.  You have 1,419 opportunities to have an adventure. 

We might be living in the Kingdom of Denmark, but every Island is its own little nation. I could go to Orø, north of Holbæk, an Island that is practically walkable when the tide is out, and feel like I’m a thousand miles from land. 

The magic of a ferry journey, no matter how short, can do a lot for the mind. 

Seafood
You would think that in Ireland that we have an abundance of and affiliation with seafood, and to a certain extent we do – but the best seafood is coveted by the harbour towns. 

If you didn’t grow up getting the fresh catch, the closest you got was a cremated haddock from the local chipper. 

Denmark has changed my world in this respect. Not only is there fantastic seafood near at hand, it’s integrated seamlessly into daily life. 

This may not mean much to many of you, but it has meant a lot to me. My taste buds have been given a second chance late in life and for that I’m eternally grateful.    

I know a lot of these things you can do in many places, and better in some, but there is a symbiotic lifestyle with the sea in Copenhagen like no other. 

You may rarely stop to take notice of the sea. Days may pass without seeing it.   

But it does play a part in all our lives because, like it or not, we’re all islanders here.

About

Owen O'Sullivan

Owen O’Sullivan is an audio producer, comedian and co-hosts the podcast Coping in Copenhagen.

Share

Most popular

Culture

The votes are in: Denmark’s worst buildings of the year

1

Lena Hunter

News

17-year-old charged with rape and murder of 13-year-old

2

Lena Hunter

Guide

What to watch at CPH:DOX documentary festival

3

Lena Hunter

Life in Denmark

How safe is Denmark really for LGBTQ+ people?

4

Célestine Decloedt

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Life in Denmark

Children and young people on temporary residence permits suffer stress and uncertainty

A significant number of children and young people living on temporary residence permits in Denmark struggle with dissatisfaction, stress and loneliness due to the uncertain nature of their residency status, according to research by VIA University and Save the Children.

Célestine Decloedt

News round up

Public Koran burnings have almost stopped under new law

Lena Hunter

Connect Club

Run around Frederiksberg Have with The Copenhagen Post’s Connect Club

Lena Hunter

News

Danske Bank announces it will drop fossil fuel investments in multi-billion sell-off

Lena Hunter

Business

A stronger military demands more manpower and more international workers

Lena Hunter

News round up

Local hunter shoots raccoon in West Jutland

Lena Hunter

Career

Everyone hates being laid off, but women may be hit harder than men

Rachid Moutiq

News round up

Prime Minister makes strongest call yet for ceasefire in Gaza

Lena Hunter

News

Denmark to announce major defence budget increase

Lena Hunter

Opinion

The best land-sea lifestyle in the world

Owen O'Sullivan

Guide

What to watch at CPH:DOX documentary festival

Lena Hunter

News

17-year-old charged with rape and murder of 13-year-old

Lena Hunter

News round up

New version of MobilePay goes live with big changes

Lena Hunter

Life in Denmark

How safe is Denmark really for LGBTQ+ people?

Despite Denmark’s ranking as the third safest country for LGBTQ+ individuals, a recent homophobic attack involving comedian Oscar Stanescu, and the government’s new charter to prevent nightlife discrimination are catalysing an important national discussion about the true state of LGBTQ+ rights.

Célestine Decloedt

Opinion

Hiring healthcare professionals from India and the Philippines can benefit all parties 

Ulrik Beck

Culture

The votes are in: Denmark’s worst buildings of the year

Lena Hunter

News round up

1.4 million visits to annual tax statement website since Friday

Lena Hunter

Business

Non-Western immigrant women get a foothold in the labor market

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

LinkedIn, job-seeking and nepotism in Denmark

Megan Fischer

Career

Workplace gender equality stagnates in Denmark 

Caroline Zielinski

Business

The Innovation Fund appoints four new Innowomen

Célestine Decloedt

News round up

Culture Minister: Erect more statues of women in Danish cities

Lena Hunter

Art & Culture

Speak up at Copenhagen’s intimate new storytelling event series

Lena Hunter

Latest Podcast

Career

Integration and inclusion: From intern to management consultant

Pratik Hariharan

News round up

Authorities encourage Danes to prep homes for war and crisis

Lena Hunter

Podcast

PowerLunch with contemporary painter Apolonia Sokol

Lena Hunter

Guide

How to choose an international school in Denmark

Kelly Rasmussen

News

Asylum seekers in Denmark are trapped on the fringe by a broken system

Lena Hunter

Art & Culture

EVENT: Photography, wine, and good company near Copenhagen City Hall

The Copenhagen Post

Politics

Super Tuesday: an unsurprising triumph for both Biden and Trump

Anders Agner Pedersen

News round up

Employees in Copenhagen try shorter working weeks – Pride demands a stand from sponsors on Gaza

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

Goodbye to Storebæltsbroen

Education

Student finance cuts will affect current students

Lena Hunter

News round up

Politicians support renaming Russian embassy street to ‘Aleksej Navalnyjs Gade’

Lena Hunter

News

Danish slaughterhouse giant convicted of greenwashing in landmark climate case

Lena Hunter

News round up

This year, you can edit your Danish tax summary in English

From March 11, you can see and edit your annual tax summary on the digital platform TastSelv. Plus, 143 Greenlandic women are suing the Danish state for the forced insertion of IUDs in the 1960s and 70s to inhibit population growth, and Aarhus researchers discover a potential game-changer in the treatment of stress-related diseases.

Lena Hunter

News

Downtown Copenhagen has become a destination to sightsee – rarely a place to shop

TheCopenhagenPost

News

De Konservative chairman Søren Pape Poulsen has died

Lena Hunter