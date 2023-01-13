Ukraine or NATO? Denmark facing weapons dilemma

Ukraine has requested Denmark’s new howitzers, but they were due to be part of the country’s NATO contribution

Ukraine eagerly await Danish Caesar howitzers (photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)
January 13th, 2023 7:57 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

With 19 brand-spanking new Caesar howitzers earmarked for Denmark due to roll off the assembly line, quite the conundrum has emerged.

For months the Ukrainian government has requested Denmark dispatch the long-range artillery to help them in their defence of Russia’s invasion. 

The problem, however, is that the military hardware was scheduled to be part of Denmark’s contributions to NATO.

“And that’s the dilemma. On one side, we must build up our defence – as we have promised NATO. We must reach 2 percent and provide a battle-ready brigade, so we need those weapons systems,” foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said according Avisendanmark.dk.

READ ALSO: Denmark donates 300 million kroner to Ukraine arms fund

Delayed for years
Rasmussen went on to say that the howitzers would be more of a help in Ukraine, as things stand.

Last week Parliament approved a new deal that will send 300 million kroner to a fund that helps finance military equipment to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Days earlier, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Denmark to swiftly dispatch the promised Caesar howitzer systems to Ukraine.

The truck-mounted howitzers, which can hit targets up to 40km away, are still in France where they are produced.

Most of the howitzers (15) were originally scheduled to arrive in Denmark in 2020, with an additional four arriving in 2023.



Latest News

History
A Danish queen’s work is neve done: Four HRH titles down, hundreds more to go
News
“Why not start with the Australian Open,” says Holger Rune, a player intent on world domination
Denmark
Environment Ministry stalling on investigation into presence of dangerous chemicals in Danish rainfall
International
California suing Novo Nordisk for “driving up the cost” of insulin

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2020 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2020 Online Post | All Rights Reserved