20 April: Run around Kastellet

Lace up your running shoes and join us for a revitalizing Saturday morning run around Kastellet – one of the best preserved fortresses in Northern Europe – followed by coffee and conversation.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting out, this event is open to all levels. The scenic loop is 5km, starting and ending at The Copenhagen Post‘s office in Østerbro.

Date and time: Saturday 20 April, 08:00 – 10:00

Meet at: Ryesgade 106A, 2100

Free to join – rsvp required

What to expect

Enjoy a leisurely run around the military fortress Kastellet. Be a part of our vibrant community

Meet like-minded people: Get to know fellow internationals in a relaxed and friendly environment.

Register for the event here – and become a part of Connect Club

Just want to sign up for our Connect Club? Click here.

Please remember to check your spam folder for our email.

We look forward to seeing you!

Read the Connect Club FAQ