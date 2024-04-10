Your basket is currently empty!
20 April: Run around Kastellet
Lace up your running shoes and join us for a revitalizing Saturday morning run around Kastellet – one of the best preserved fortresses in Northern Europe – followed by coffee and conversation.
Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting out, this event is open to all levels. The scenic loop is 5km, starting and ending at The Copenhagen Post‘s office in Østerbro.
Date and time: Saturday 20 April, 08:00 – 10:00
Meet at: Ryesgade 106A, 2100
Free to join – rsvp required
What to expect
- Refreshing run: Enjoy a leisurely run around the military fortress Kastellet.
- Be a part of our vibrant community
- Meet like-minded people: Get to know fellow internationals in a relaxed and friendly environment.
Register for the event here – and become a part of Connect Club
Just want to sign up for our Connect Club? Click here.
Please remember to check your spam folder for our email.
We look forward to seeing you!
-
Listen to the story of historic Danish composer Carl Nielson while hiking his new long-distance trail
·
Danish composer Carl Nielsen grew up on the island of Fyn, and in his youth joined the military orchestra in…
-
The Your-Mom-is-Visiting Tour of Copenhagen
·
Your mom is visiting you in Copenhagen! Yayy!! But also, Oh No!!!
-
More and more international couples come to Denmark to be wed
·
Rather simple marriage conditions are bringing international couples to wed in Denmark. The number of international couples marrying in Denmark…
-
“Yes” to collective agreement for government employees
·
An average salary increase of 7.4 percent for government employees is in place.
-
Free cakes for Copenhagen nursing homes at Queen Margrethe’s birthday
·
It has become a new classic to mark Queen Margrethe’s birthday with cakes for the city’s nursing home residents. Tuesday…
-
Two Danish Palm d’Or nominees at Cannes Film Festival 2024
·
At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, taking place from 14 to 25 May 2024, two films with a Danish connection…
-
Internationals have a voice – but it’s not easy to be heard
·
On Saturday 30 internationals met at Copenhagen Post’s premises. The atmosphere was energetic and the engagement great, as the participants…
-
High likelihood of shooting stars at the new Dark Sky Park Mandø this summer
·
The small island of Mandø is located off the Danish west coast, in the UNESCO World Heritage recognised waters of…
-
Jagger burger chain in name dispute with legendary rock singer
·
The Danish burger chain Jagger is embroiled in a name dispute with frontman of the band The Rolling Stones Mick…
-
Denmark to collaborate with Czech Republic on pan-European ID app
·
Denmark and the Czech Republic have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a pan-European ‘digital identity wallet’. At an EU…
-
BREAKING: Ex-Chief of Defence threatens to sue Ministry for unfair dismissal
·
Ex-Chief of Defence Flemming Lentfer is threatening to sue the Ministry of Defense for unfair dismissal, according to information in…
-
Demand for crisis preparation and response courses soars
·
In just a few years, the number of signups for the Association for Emergency Preparedness’ crisis preparation courses has exploded. …
Connect Club is your gateway to a vibrant programme of events and an international community in Denmark.
Career