Two Danish films nominated for Oscars

There were four Danish entries in contention on the various 15-film shortlists announced in December, but only two of them will represent Denmark at the next Oscars.

‘A House Made of Splinters’, a documentary filmed at a Ukrainian orphanage directed by Simon Lereng Wilmont, has been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature Film category, while the Greenlandic-language film ‘Ivalu’ has been nominated for Live Action Short Film.

A huge challenge

Last year, two Danish movies were in contention for Oscars: ‘Flee’ and ‘On My Mind’. But neither won.

In 2021, Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Druk’ (‘Another Round’) won the Best International Feature Film and Mikkel Nielsen picked up the Best Editing statuette for ‘Sound of Metal’.

The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.