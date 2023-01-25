Almost half of Danish retailers expect to raise prices over next three months – survey

Do you ever get the feeling there are no bargains at the supermarkets in January because they went over-the-top during the build-up to Christmas?

Discounted butter to smear on the duck, discounted butter to dollop on the Risalamande, discounted butter to mix with cinnamon for countless servings of grødris whilst watching the Julekalender – all provided with the supermarket equivalent of a hug.

But then January 2 came along, and the prices returned to October 2022 levels. You’re lucky if you find the slightest snip. Even the Christmas chocolate is stubbornly holding firm, along with the Guinness condiments in Lidl that have been available since the last St Patrick’s Day weekend.

Fewer than 10 percent expect to lower prices

Well, don’t expect the prices to fall anytime soon, reports Danmarks Statistik.

Its recent survey of retailers suggests that 46 percent of them will raise their prices even further over the next three months. Only between 6 and 8 percent expect to lower them.

So if you were expecting an Easter hug in the form of discounted lamb, schnapps and chocolate, forget about it.

Tough start to the year, but tolerable ending

The last time the inflation rate was measured, for December 2022, it stood at 8.7 percent – down from a high of 10.1 in October.

Analysts recently forecast that it will probably remain high for the first three or four months of the year, but then start to fall fairly quickly.

Danske Bank predicts it will stand at around 4.9 percent in December 2023.