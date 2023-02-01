National
Rare bee sighted in Denmark following an absence of 50 years
It’s been called “a minor sensation” by the Naturstyrelsen nature agency.
For the first time in more than 50 years, two specimens of the vulsed mask bee – which gets its name because of a bulge (tumor) around the chest – have been found in the wilds in Denmark.
The rare insect was found in Gribskov, one of the largest forests in the country, which is located in northern Zealand. It was last sighted in 1971.
Part of a mapping project
“I walked in an area that consisted mostly of shaded forest. There were quite a few masquerade bees of different sizes around the flowers, and I collected a handful of them,” explained biologist Hjalte Kjærby about the find.
“One of them turned out to be the vulsed mask bee – it was a great surprise!”
Kjærby is one of a group of biologists who six months ago embarked on a mission to map 20 forests for Naturstyrelsen.
Testament to their effort
The find is testament to Naturstyrelsen’s hard work to restore biodiversity in Denmark’s forests. Efforts have included the construction of ditches and the mission has already uncovered a primeval forest in the Stenderup forests near Kolding.
“The vast majority of state forests were planted with production in mind,” commented Jens Bjerregaard Christensen, a Naturstyrelsen forester.
“For the past few years, they have drifted in a more natural direction, and the discovery of the rare vulsed masquerade bee in Gribskov testifies to the fact that in many places a good starting point has been created for several rare and endangered species.”
National
Dane of the Year: Who’s Ariel and who’s Ursula?
Only one politician makes our ten … and it’s probably no surprise that he’s not in the top half!
Ben Hamilton
News
Why Holger Rune’s new trainer is a promising signal … but where have we seen him before?
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Activities
Ballet Review: A show-stopper so swan-like surely Serkis is pulling the strings
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
National
We need to talk about melatonin, concur doctors about nation’s growing tendency to take insomnia treatment
Ben Hamilton
National
Outcry as government signals intent to lower deposit for bringing in non-EU spouses
Ben Hamilton
Activities
February Events: Denmark’s dreariest month lit up by Pride, pirouettes and panto
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Opinion
Mental Kind of Health: New Year, New You … how about we do something different this year?
Shikha Gupta
Denmark
Why Holger in the Dane might wake up to fly the Dannebrog in the home of Hamlet
Ben Hamilton
National
New media more popular than old, even though P4 radio is still four times more popular than Netflix
Ben Hamilton
International
Government could shake up military enlistment with more female recruits and forced conscription
Ben Hamilton
National
Denmark should become self-sufficient for gas much earlier than 2030 – experts
TheCopenhagenPost