Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

News

Why Holger Rune’s new trainer is a promising signal … but where have we seen him before?

Ben Hamilton    February 2nd, 2023

Share

Patrick Mouratoglou owns an academy in Nice, so he will know the game of many of the young Dane’s future opponents inside out

And he likes Bernese Mountain Dogs (photo: Patrick Mouratoglou)


Holger Rune isn’t just one of the best young tennis players in the world – he’s also excellent value to watch, as you never know what might happen next.

We already had his mother – the one the world number nine screamed at to leave Roland Garros when he was struggling in the French Open. All fluttering eyelashes, she tends to sit in the row behind the coaches with a disposition that would unsettle Dr Lecter.

And since October, we’ve had the latest addition to Rune’s coaching team: Patrick Mouratoglou. Not the main coach, he is more of an observer, but his influence is already acutely apparent. 

A little bit like the actors you couldn’t quite place in the third episode of ‘The Last of Us’, he has a face you’re sure you’ve seen before …

It’s a big signal, but blink and you’ll miss it!
Well, here’s a clue from DR’s go-to tennis expert Michael Mortensen, who achieved a career-high world ranking of 301 in 1984, so he knows what he’s talking about. 

It turns out that Mortensen is a bit of a wag … in the 19th and 20th century sense of the word, before the term got taken over by the English tabloids to describe the partners of the national football team.

“He has only chosen him because he knows he is a future number one in the world and a future grand slam winner,” he told DR. “He sends a big signal when he chooses to train Holger Rune.”

A big signal! Is that jogging any memories?

Caught out by an umpire who was looking
Surprisingly, Mouratoglou’s Wikipedia page doesn’t make any mention of the controversy he became embroiled in during Serena Williams’s surprise defeat by Naomi Osaka in the final of the 2018 US Open.

During the second set, the umpire handed a William code violation for receiving coaching from the player’s box, prompting an angry reaction from the American that soured the rest of the evening, including Osaka’s victory ceremony, during which the Japanese player broke down in tears.

Mouratoglou, the umpire claimed, was using hand signals to communicate with Williams, and after the final the Frenchman admitted he was – although he doubted Williams was really looking. 

Besides, Osaka’s coach was doing the same, he added – all coaches do it!

Made in Mouratoglou, slayed by Rune
However, while most coaches have hand signals in their arsenals, they don’t have Mouratoglou’s other considerable weapons – an advantage Rune should be able to use this season, now the coach has agreed to extend his contract.

Mouratoglou is the owner of the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in Nice, where he has trained many of Rune’s future opponents. He knows all their strengths … and weaknesses.

“Patrick has seen many of the players that Holger meets 1,000 times, so he knows many of their weaknesses,” explained Mortensen. “It is therefore not only Holger who gets in the head of his opponent, because Patrick does too, because he is so intimidating.”

Signed on initially for the final three months of 2022, the news that Mouratoglou has extended the contract confirms the potential he sees in the Dane to win grand slams and be a future world number one.

Lars Christensen remains Rune’s main coach – a position he has held since the young star was six years old. Rune turns 20 in April.

Mouratoglou coached Serena Williams from 2012 until 2022 (photo: Tatiana)

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Dane of the Year: Who’s Ariel and who’s Ursula?

Only one politician makes our ten … and it’s probably no surprise that he’s not in the top half!

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Museums Round-Up: Commencing countdown, engines on, for opening of new Cold War museum

Ben Hamilton

National

Record waiting time in court for victims seeking justice

Christian W

International

Denmark and UN team up to heat Ukrainian homes

Christian W

Activities

It’s February: Let there be light!

Ben Hamilton

Performances

Rapunzel’s rapport says it all: we’re all panto-lovers at heart

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Why Holger Rune’s new trainer is a promising signal … but where have we seen him before?

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

First school in Denmark to try out four-day week

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

Activities

On Screens in February: Every British film is a Hogwarts reunion these days

Ben Hamilton

National

Rare bee sighted in Denmark following an absence of 50 years

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Huge dividends for Ørsted and Novo Nordisk shareholders

Ben Hamilton

National

Government finally warming up to opt-out organ donations

Christian W

National

Denmark soaks through wettest January in over 150 years

Christian W

National

Justice minister takes first step towards criminalising ‘stealthing’

TheCopenhagenPost

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Denmark inks green growth collaboration with the US

Christian W

Activities

Ballet Review: A show-stopper so swan-like surely Serkis is pulling the strings

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Business

Irma bites the dust in Coop reshuffle

Ben Hamilton

Local

Duemosegaard – a farm where ideas are grown

Ben Hamilton

International

Listen up Copenhagen Fashion Week: it’s time to change!

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark is the world’s least corrupt country

Christian W

Business

Danske Bank to divest in companies searching for fossil fuels

TheCopenhagenPost

National

We need to talk about melatonin, concur doctors about nation’s growing tendency to take insomnia treatment

Ben Hamilton

National

Outrage continues as Rasmus Paludan returns to Denmark to burn two more Korans

TheCopenhagenPost

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Outcry as government signals intent to lower deposit for bringing in non-EU spouses

Ben Hamilton

Activities

February Events: Denmark’s dreariest month lit up by Pride, pirouettes and panto

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Mental Kind of Health:  New Year, New You … how about we do something different this year?

Shikha Gupta

Business Opinions

Danish Capital in 2023:  New Danish government has plenty of issues

Neil Smith  

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Soon it will be a year

Ejvind Sandal

Denmark

Why Holger in the Dane might wake up to fly the Dannebrog in the home of Hamlet

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Plagued by potholes: municipalities concede it’s an asphalt jungle out there

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark part of initiative looking to hold Russian leaders accountable

Christian W

News

Denmark demolishes Hungary and sets new record

TheCopenhagenPost

National

New media more popular than old, even though P4 radio is still four times more popular than Netflix

Ben Hamilton

International

Government could shake up military enlistment with more female recruits and forced conscription

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

Hudkræft: Denne behandlingsform er mest sikker

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark should become self-sufficient for gas much earlier than 2030 – experts

TheCopenhagenPost

Activities

Performance Preview: Different setting, but same high level of quality from playwright who knows his tech

Ben Hamilton

International

Swiss could green-light Denmark sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W