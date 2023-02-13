Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Loic Padovani    February 13th, 2023

Share

Now running until 2024, the collaboration encompasses Power-to-X technology and optimising offshore wind energy

Green Danish expertise heading California way (photo: Pixabay)

Denmark and California are set to continue their partnership for a greener future.

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) signed a renewed agreement with the California Energy Commission, which will create the framework for increased energy efficiency and offshore wind energy in the most populous US state.

The agreement will run until 2024 and includes collaboration on Power-to-X technology.

“In Denmark, we are far ahead with the green transition. It is important that we get out and share our good experiences with those who emit the most CO2. This is how Denmark can really make a difference to the global green transition. When green initiatives are accelerated around the world, it can also create opportunities for Danish companies that have a strong position in green technology,” said climate minister, Lars Aagaard.

The US is one of the largest CO2 emitters in the world and has set ambitious climate goals with president Joe Biden at the helm.

The country is also Denmark’s largest export market within energy technology. Denmark has been co-operating with the US via the Danish Energy Agency since 2017, providing experience in regulation of offshore wind and energy efficiency.

READ ALSO:

Commitment to the green transition
California is a prime example of a state that is committed to a 100 percent clean energy future and with its 1,350 km of coastline, California holds immense potential for offshore wind energy.

The Danish Energy Agency will help Californian authorities optimise regulatory framework for offshore wind, lower risk for investors, and provide expertise in the development of necessary infrastructure, such as electricity grid and port facilities.

The renewed agreement includes a track to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and energy-intensive industries, which will help California achieve its goal of carbon neutrality.

The partnership between Denmark and California is expected open up new markets for the export of Danish energy technology and create opportunities for Danish companies established in the US.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Christian W

Arctic

UN to Denmark: Stop being racist to Greenlanders!

Christian W

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Loic Padovani

Culture

Faroese youngster to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: In the home of the Vikings

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Where the walls can talk!

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Balls of unimaginable distortion

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

Activities

Big opportunities this winter holiday

Ben Hamilton

International

Social media helps propel stem cell donor registrations

Loïc Padovani

National

New study reveals cause of frequent brain disorder

Loïc Padovani

National

Allergy alert! Pollen season is underway

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Wheels of outrageous proportion

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Aitch 2 Wow

★★★★★☆

Eric Maganga

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

Sport in 2022: One for the record books

Christian W

National

2022 was a banner year for Danish tourism

Christian W

Advertisement

Business

Russia remains a lucrative market for Carlsberg despite exit pledge

Loïc Padovani

National

Danes still puffing away despite price hike

Christian W

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

English Jobs in Denmark

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Maersk smashes Danish profit record 

Christian W

National

Antibiotic medicine recalled following multiresistant bacteria find

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Internet and Its Many Opportunities to Get a Loan

TheCopenhagenPost

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark to donate tanks to Ukraine

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Mental Kind of Health:  New Year, New You … how about we do something different this year?

Shikha Gupta

Business Opinions

Danish Capital in 2023:  New Danish government has plenty of issues

Neil Smith  

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Soon it will be a year

Ejvind Sandal

Denmark

Denmark’s largest hotdog lives in Odense

Loïc Padovani

Sponsored content

5 Bedste online casinoer i Danmark i 2023: test af de bedste danske online casinoer

This content is sponsored

National

Defence minister on leave following health scare

Christian W

Business

Estonia scandal hits Danske Bank hard on the bottom line

Loïc Padovani

Business

Government ready to step up support of green business

Christian W

Sponsored content

Sustainable Style: Shopping Copenhagen Bamboo’s Eco-Friendly Bambustøj

This Content is Sponsored

News

Copenhagen to host 3×3 basketball Euros

Loïc Padovani

Business

Joe & The Juice settles in big US gender discrimination case

The Danish juice chain has been accused of failing to recruit, hire and promote women at its US-based cafes 

Christian W

National

Top Five English-Language Theatre Trailblazers

Ben Hamilton

National

Dane of the Year: Who’s Ariel and who’s Ursula?

Ben Hamilton