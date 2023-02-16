Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Bringing hurricane-force winds and risk of flooding, Otto could potentially be the most potent storm to hit Denmark in recent years

Probably not a great day for a trip to the beach (photo: Pixabay)

According to national weather forecasters DMI, it might be time to batten down the hatches tomorrow.

Given the name Otto by DMI, the storm looks poised to particularly hit parts of north Jutland, north Zealand and Bornholm, with hurricane-force winds set to reach speeds upwards of 39 m/s.

The wind is expected to pick up on Friday afternoon and continue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Worst since 2016?

DMI wrote that the storm has the potential to be among the most powerful to hit Denmark since Urd hit Denmark in 2016.

It is thus believed that Otto will be more potent than the two storms from 2022, Malik and Nora.

Along with stiff winds, the storm is also expected to bring ample rain and a potential for flooding as it moves in from Norway.

The water level in parts of the Kattegat sea area may rise by over a metre on Saturday.