National
Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark
Bringing hurricane-force winds and risk of flooding, Otto could potentially be the most potent storm to hit Denmark in recent years
According to national weather forecasters DMI, it might be time to batten down the hatches tomorrow.
Given the name Otto by DMI, the storm looks poised to particularly hit parts of north Jutland, north Zealand and Bornholm, with hurricane-force winds set to reach speeds upwards of 39 m/s.
The wind is expected to pick up on Friday afternoon and continue in the early hours of Saturday morning.
READ ALSO: Days into 2023: Another weather record set
Worst since 2016?
DMI wrote that the storm has the potential to be among the most powerful to hit Denmark since Urd hit Denmark in 2016.
It is thus believed that Otto will be more potent than the two storms from 2022, Malik and Nora.
Along with stiff winds, the storm is also expected to bring ample rain and a potential for flooding as it moves in from Norway.
The water level in parts of the Kattegat sea area may rise by over a metre on Saturday.
International
Denmark to help clean the Ganges
Government inks deal with India to allow Danish expertise cleanse one of the world’s most famous … and polluted … rivers
Christian W
Opinion
Mental Kind of Health: New Year, New You … how about we do something different this year?
Shikha Gupta
Local
Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all
Inaugural line-ups pay tribute to the movers and shakers from Denmark’s international community who have impressed the most during 2023
Ben Hamilton