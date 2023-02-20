Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Sponsored content

The Growing Popularity of CBD Oil in Germany

This content is sponsored    February 20th, 2023

Share

(photo: pexels.com)

In recent years, the popularity of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil has been rapidly growing in Germany. It is now one of the most popular natural remedies for various health issues – from chronic pain to insomnia and anxiety. Studies suggest that CBD oil may be beneficial for those suffering from epilepsy or other neurological disorders, as well as cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment. This has led to many reputable companies like Nordic Oil increasing their operations in producing hemp oil.

Examining How German Consumers are Embracing the Use of CBD Oil for Wellness Purposes
The market for CBD oil in Germany is relatively high. According to recent statistics, the German market covers almost half of the total European market in selling CBD products. This is due in part to growing awareness of the therapeutic properties of cannabidiol and its ability to help with various ailments – such as anxiety, depression, chronic pain and insomnia – with many people claiming that they use CBD products as painkillers. Furthermore, many people are turning to CBD oil as an alternative to traditional medications that may have unwanted side effects. As a result, there has been an increase in demand for high-quality CBD products from reputable brands.

What factors have contributed to the growing popularity of CBD oil in Germany?
The use of CBD oil in Germany has changed significantly over time. In 2017, the German government legalised the sale and possession of CBD products for medical reasons. Since then, there has been an increase in the availability of CBD oil products in Germany, with more stores offering them to customers. Additionally, research into its potential health benefits has grown significantly over time, leading to an increased interest in its use amongst consumers. 

How accessible is CBD oil to consumers in Germany and what pricing models are used for it?
CBD oil is becoming increasingly accessible to consumers in Germany, with more and more retailers offering it for sale. The pricing models used for CBD oil vary depending on the retailer, but generally, it is priced according to its concentration of cannabidiol. For example, a 10ml bottle of 5% CBD oil may cost around €20-€30, whilst a 10ml bottle of 20% CBD oil may cost approximately €50-€60. Some retailers also offer discounts when buying in bulk or multiple products at once. Additionally, some online stores offer subscription services that allow customers to receive regular shipments of their favorite CBD products at discounted prices.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

In related news, almost 60 percent of Ukrainians who fled to Denmark to escape the War in Ukraine have found employment

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Growing Popularity of CBD Oil in Germany

This content is sponsored

International

Huge majority of Danes support sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

Christian W

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

Culture

More people opting out of the church

Christian W

Advertisement

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

National

Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Christian W

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

Christian W

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Christian W

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Justice minister Peter Hummelgaard said it was a strong signal to send those who don’t behave themselves in connection with football games

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W

Business

Early indicators suggest Danish economy flourished in 2022

Christian W

Advertisement

Culture

Weddings up significantly last year

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Christian W

Arctic

UN to Denmark: Stop being racist to Greenlanders!

Christian W

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Loic Padovani

Culture

Faroese youngster to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: In the home of the Vikings

Loic Padovani

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Activities

Winter Holiday: Where the walls can talk!

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Balls of unimaginable distortion

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk

Jessica Alexander

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

National

New study reveals cause of frequent brain disorder

Loïc Padovani

National

Allergy alert! Pollen season is underway

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Wheels of outrageous proportion

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Aitch 2 Wow

Eric Maganga

News

Sport in 2022: One for the record books

Christian W

National

2022 was a banner year for Danish tourism

Christian W

Business

Russia remains a lucrative market for Carlsberg despite exit pledge

Loïc Padovani

National

Danes still puffing away despite price hike

Health organisations contend that cigarettes should cost 90 kroner per pack if Denmark is to reduce its number of smokers

Christian W

Local

Expats, immigrants, internationals, non-Danes … we salute you all

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

English Jobs in Denmark

TheCopenhagenPost