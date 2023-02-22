Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered

Ben Hamilton    February 22nd, 2023

Share

Households and businesses have been overcharged over 60 million kroner since 2018 – and this might just be a fraction of the extra cost

Something is clearly wrong with our energy supply (photo: Energy and Climate Ministry)

A new report carried out by the Statsrevisorerne state auditors reveals that Danish energy companies overcharged consumers 61.8 million kroner between 2018 and 2021 – and that this might be the tip of the iceberg.

Commissioned by the Rigsrevisionen national audit office, the Statsrevisorerne report only assessed the activities of 76 of the company’s 600 energy companies, discovering discrepancies with 34 of them.

Some 22 of these have already been ordered to pay money back to consumers.

The findings come at a time when energy companies are charging record-high prices for energy in light of the rising costs caused by the War in Ukraine and inflation.

Energy supply authority blamed
Rigsrevisionen chiefly blames the failure of the Forsyningstilsynet energy supply authority, which was set up in 2018 to monitor the companies’ activities. 

According to DR, Forsyningstilsynet carried out just one inspection between 2018 and 2021.

“Statsrevisorerne finds it very unsatisfactory that a number of consumers have paid an overcharge for the transport of supplies,” concluded the report.

“There is a risk that this applies to more consumers for both electricity, gas and heat.”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death

Monarch at Rigshospitalet today for operation that will sideline her for the foreseeable future

Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe

National

Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark scores high for driver satisfaction

Christian W

International

Copenhagen to mark anniversary of War in Ukraine

Christian W

Culture

Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour

Ben Hamilton

EU

Denmark to lead transformation of EU food system 

Christian W

Culture

Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’

Ben Hamilton

Local

Storm Otto the strongest since early last year, but Copenhagen apartment building sturdier than suggested by the BBC

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

International

Many displaced Ukrainians want to stay in Denmark

Christian W

Local

Copenhagen rated among top cities for cycling

Christian W

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Growing Popularity of CBD Oil in Germany

This content is sponsored

International

Huge majority of Danes support sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

The capital looks to miss out on the worst of it, but public encouraged to be aware of storm development and increased travel times by train

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

Advertisement

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

Culture

More people opting out of the church

Christian W

National

Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Christian W

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

Christian W

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Christian W

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W

Advertisement

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk

Jessica Alexander

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Christian W

Arctic

UN to Denmark: Stop being racist to Greenlanders!

Christian W

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Loic Padovani

Culture

Faroese youngster to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: In the home of the Vikings

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Where the walls can talk!

Loic Padovani

Activities

Winter Holiday: Balls of unimaginable distortion

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Big opportunities this winter holiday

Ben Hamilton

International

Social media helps propel stem cell donor registrations

Loïc Padovani