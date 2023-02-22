National
Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered
Households and businesses have been overcharged over 60 million kroner since 2018 – and this might just be a fraction of the extra cost
A new report carried out by the Statsrevisorerne state auditors reveals that Danish energy companies overcharged consumers 61.8 million kroner between 2018 and 2021 – and that this might be the tip of the iceberg.
Commissioned by the Rigsrevisionen national audit office, the Statsrevisorerne report only assessed the activities of 76 of the company’s 600 energy companies, discovering discrepancies with 34 of them.
Some 22 of these have already been ordered to pay money back to consumers.
The findings come at a time when energy companies are charging record-high prices for energy in light of the rising costs caused by the War in Ukraine and inflation.
Energy supply authority blamed
Rigsrevisionen chiefly blames the failure of the Forsyningstilsynet energy supply authority, which was set up in 2018 to monitor the companies’ activities.
According to DR, Forsyningstilsynet carried out just one inspection between 2018 and 2021.
“Statsrevisorerne finds it very unsatisfactory that a number of consumers have paid an overcharge for the transport of supplies,” concluded the report.
“There is a risk that this applies to more consumers for both electricity, gas and heat.”
National
Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death
Monarch at Rigshospitalet today for operation that will sideline her for the foreseeable future
Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe
Culture
Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour
Ben Hamilton
Culture
Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’
Ben Hamilton
Local
Storm Otto the strongest since early last year, but Copenhagen apartment building sturdier than suggested by the BBC
Loïc Padovani
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement