Danish air support to aid Turkey

Transport aircraft to assist in moving aid, tents and emergency personnel to and from area hit by devastating earthquakes

The Danish C-130 left for Turkey this morning (photo: Forsvaret)

This morning a Danish C-130 Hercules airplane left Denmark to assist Turkey following the earthquakes that have killed tens of thousands of people.

The aircraft will transport emergency personnel to eastern Turkey and deliver aid and tents to the thousands of people who have lost their homes.

“It’s important to show solidarity and support humanitarian efforts,” said the acting defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen.

A call for help

Turkey requested air transport support via the European Air Transport Command in Eindhoven.

Defence estimates that the aircraft will be flying to and from Turkey up until and including Sunday, February 26.

Two earthquakes hit eastern Turkey near the Syrian border on February 6, before yet another tremor hit on February 20.