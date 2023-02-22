National
Denmark scores high for driver satisfaction
Congestion levels and road quality sees the Danes rank among the top countries on the Global Driver Satisfaction Index
Not all international drivers are impressed with what they encounter on the roads in Denmark, as one of CPH Post’s columnists recently vented.
But according to the new Global Driver Satisfaction Index, it certainly could be worse.
Compiled by UK vehicle financier Moneybarn, the index had Denmark just outside the top five behind leaders Singapore, Japan, Turkey, Spain and Switzerland.
Denmark, Slovenia, Canada, the Netherlands and the UK completed the top 10.
READ ALSO: Englishman in Nyhavn: Driving me crazy!
High costs for petrol and parking
The Danes accumulated an overall score of 6.06 out of 10 – a result largely driven by the quality of its road infrastructure and low congestion levels in the capital.
However, the country’s ranking was hamstrung by high prices for off-street parking and the highest price for petrol of any country in the top 10.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Greece was rated the worst country for driver satisfaction, preceded by Italy, Romania, New Zealand and Latvia.
National
Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death
Monarch at Rigshospitalet today for operation that will sideline her for the foreseeable future
Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe
Culture
Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour
Ben Hamilton
Culture
Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’
Ben Hamilton
Local
Storm Otto the strongest since early last year, but Copenhagen apartment building sturdier than suggested by the BBC
Loïc Padovani
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement