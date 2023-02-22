Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Ex-defence minister charged (again) with divulging state secrets

Seb Haw    February 22nd, 2023

Share

Claus Hjort Frederiksen to most likely face court behind closed doors

Claus Hjort Frederiksen has been charged (photo: Heb)

Claus Hjort Frederiksen, the defence minister from 2016 to 2019, was yesterday charged with sharing state secrets. The 75-year-old retired member of Venstre has pleaded not guilty. 

“It is of course serious when highly classified information – which is protected by a policy of confidentiality, and which is essential for the intelligence service’s work to protect Denmark – is passed on to unauthorised persons,” explained prosecutors.

“It can damage the relationship with the intelligence service’s partners, weaken trust in the intelligence services and make it more difficult for them to carry out their work.”

Parliamentary immunity
Frederiksen was charged under the same paragraph of the criminal code over a year ago, but the case was thrown out because MPs have ‘parliamentary immunity’ protecting them from criminal prosecution, arrest and imprisonment. 

There was a vote in Parliament at the time on whether Frederiksen’s immunity should be revoked, but a majority voted that it should not. 

Having retired over the past year, Frederiksen no longer enjoys parliamentary immunity. The attorney general subsequently recommended that the justice minister, Peter Hummelgaard Thomsen, bring charges. 

Another closed door case
Since the case involves highly-classified information, the prosecution has also asked that it be heard behind closed doors, in spite of great public interest. 

Last year Lars Findsen, the former head of the PET intelligence service, was charged under the same paragraph of the criminal code, having been accused of leaking state secrets.

His trial is ongoing, and it is also being held away from public scrutiny.

What a pickle
A few days ago Frederiksen asked Thomsen via a public Facebook post whether it wasn’t time to “take the case out of the pickle jar”, meaning that it had been dragging on too long. Frederiksen was charged three days after he posted this apparent challenge to the minister.

In the same post the Frederiksen protested his own innocence and mentioned the “inappropriate” treatment of Findsen.

The pickle may be out of the jar, but it is a pickle that doesn’t look as if it is going away any time soon for Claus Hjort Frederiksen.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds

Only the Irish hate it more, according to a new study, but there’s a good reason why people in advanced societies tend to shun such technology, according to an expert

Ben Hamilton

National

Ex-defence minister charged (again) with divulging state secrets

Seb Haw

International

Danish air support to aid Turkey

Christian W

Culture

When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!

Ben Hamilton

National

Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death

Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe

National

Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark scores high for driver satisfaction

Christian W

International

Copenhagen to mark anniversary of War in Ukraine

Christian W

Advertisement

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Culture

Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour

Ben Hamilton

EU

Denmark to lead transformation of EU food system 

Christian W

Culture

Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’

Ben Hamilton

Local

Storm Otto the strongest since early last year, but Copenhagen apartment building sturdier than suggested by the BBC

Loïc Padovani

International

Many displaced Ukrainians want to stay in Denmark

Christian W

Local

Copenhagen rated among top cities for cycling

CNN lauded Danish capital for his dedicated cycle lanes, bicycle culture and endless kilometres of themed routes 

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Growing Popularity of CBD Oil in Germany

This content is sponsored

Advertisement

International

Huge majority of Danes support sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

Christian W

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

Culture

More people opting out of the church

Christian W

National

Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

Christian W

Advertisement

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk

Jessica Alexander

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Christian W

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W

Business

Early indicators suggest Danish economy flourished in 2022

Christian W

Culture

Weddings up significantly last year

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Christian W

Arctic

UN to Denmark: Stop being racist to Greenlanders!

Christian W

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Now running until 2024, the collaboration encompasses Power-to-X technology and optimising offshore wind energy

Loic Padovani

Culture

Faroese youngster to represent Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: In the home of the Vikings

Loic Padovani