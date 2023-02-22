Culture
When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!
When the star of ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Narcos’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ was just nine months old, his parents were granted asylum fleeing from the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet
Everybody is talking about Pedro Pascal. Men want to be him, women want to bed him, children want him to be their Dad – it’s amazing what the right role can do for an actor.
Almost a decade ago he landed a key role in Game of Thrones, which was then the world’s biggest TV series, followed by major parts in Narcos and The Mandalorian.
But it wasn’t until his standout turn in The Last of Us, which debuted on HBO Max in January, that he became a household name.
From Chile to Denmark
An Emmy acceptance speech is surely on the cards, but who’s he going to thank: after all, he’s 47 and the world hadn’t exactly been falling over itself to recognise his star quality.
Well, top of the list should be Denmark. When Pascal was nine months old, his parents realised their lives were in peril living under the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.
They sought refuge in the Venezuelan embassy in Santiago, and it was from there that the family were granted political asylum in Denmark.
Sought after by the authorities
Both his parents, a child psychologist and fertility doctor, assisted the opposition movement in Chile.
“It was the mid-’70s and my parents were young and liberal. It was a dangerous time, and they were lucky they got out with their lives,” recalled Pascal in an interview with Orange Coast Magazine .
“A lot of people who spoke their mind were disappearing and in danger – it was a very intense climate for many years; they tried to help some people and were caught. They then snuck into the Venezuelan Embassy after being in hiding for about six months after finding out people were looking for them,” he revealed in a fan interview on Reddit.com.
Among many Chileans granted asylum
However, Pascal’s parents did not remain long in Denmark. Shortly after winning asylum, they moved to San Antonio in Texas.
The Pascal family were not the only Chileans granted asylum in Denmark, as hundreds of others were too.
Film director Shaky Gonzalez (A Place to Die) arrived as a seven-year-old child in 1974, but fortunately for his new homeland, he ended up staying.
News
When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds
Only the Irish hate it more, according to a new study, but there’s a good reason why people in advanced societies tend to shun such technology, according to an expert
Ben Hamilton
National
Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death
Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe
National
Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Culture
Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour
Ben Hamilton
Culture
Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’
Ben Hamilton
Local
Storm Otto the strongest since early last year, but Copenhagen apartment building sturdier than suggested by the BBC
Loïc Padovani
Advertisement
Advertisement
Business
Denmark and California extend green co-operation
Now running until 2024, the collaboration encompasses Power-to-X technology and optimising offshore wind energy
Loic Padovani