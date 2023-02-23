Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Business

Denmark ranks among top countries to launch a startup

Christian W    February 23rd, 2023

Share

Business Name Generator rated 50 countries on its 2023 Global Startup Index and the Danes came in the top 10

Costs are low for setting up a startup, but wages will be high (photo: Pixabay)

When it comes to launching a startup, Denmark ranks among the best countries in the world to do so.

According to the newly-published Global Startup Index, compiled by Business Name Generator (BNG), Denmark ranked ninth overall.

Denmark’s high position is partly down to business start-up procedures costing just 0.2 percent of gross national income (GNI) per capita, along with the country’s high happiness score.

Meanwhile, high wages for staff seem to be among the principal detractors – Denmark’s mean monthly salary was the highest out of any countries in the top 10.

“Employing staff could prove to be costly for startup founders, with Danes typically earning 5,900 US dollars per month on average,” wrote BNG.

“Despite this, business owners can expect a happy workforce as the people of Denmark score second only to Finland for happiness (7.6).”

READ ALSO: Denmark’s startup ecosystem making headway

Quite vanilla in Manila
Denmark’s cost of living was also the highest among the countries in the top 10, while its quality of life score was second to only the Netherlands.

Other metrics considered in compiling the index included population, GDP per capita, economic growth and business taxes.

Topping the index was the Czech Republic, followed by Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Slovakia. The UK, Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Portugal completed the top 10.

The most challenging countries in which to launch a startup was the Philippines, preceded by Egypt, India, South Korea and Vietnam.

Check out more information related to the index here.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Danish donations to Ukraine exceed all expectations

Well over a billion kroner and counting

Sebastian Haw

Business

Denmark ranks among top countries to launch a startup

Christian W

Sponsored content

Få de flotteste trægulve med hjælp fra professionel gulvsliber

This content is sponsored

National

Government confident new bill will enable companies to more easily recruit foreign labour

Ben Hamilton

News

When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds

Ben Hamilton

National

Ex-defence minister charged (again) with divulging state secrets

Sebastian Haw

International

Danish air support to aid Turkey

Christian W

Culture

When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

National

Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death

Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe

National

Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark scores high for driver satisfaction

Christian W

International

Copenhagen to mark anniversary of War in Ukraine

Christian W

Culture

Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour

Ben Hamilton

EU

Denmark to lead transformation of EU food system 

The CLEVERFOOD project seeks to mobilise EU citizens to change their habits in order for member states to reach climate goals

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Culture

Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’

Ben Hamilton

Local

Storm Otto the strongest since early last year, but Copenhagen apartment building sturdier than suggested by the BBC

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

International

Many displaced Ukrainians want to stay in Denmark

Christian W

Local

Copenhagen rated among top cities for cycling

Christian W

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Growing Popularity of CBD Oil in Germany

This content is sponsored

International

Huge majority of Danes support sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

Christian W

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

Advertisement

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk

Jessica Alexander

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

Christian W

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Christian W

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Christian W

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W

Business

Early indicators suggest Danish economy flourished in 2022

Christian W

Culture

Weddings up significantly last year

The number of couples tying the knot jumped by 20 percent in 2022 – a year that also saw more church weddings and fewer divorces

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Christian W