Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Government confident new bill will enable companies to more easily recruit foreign labour

Ben Hamilton    February 23rd, 2023

Share

But economy minister cautions that new law will not open the floodgates, setting a provisional limit of 15,000 on the number that can be employed

Standing right of Lars Løkke, Troels Lund Poulsen is a key member of the new administration (photo: Hasse Ferrold)

A new government bill to make it easier for Danish companies to recruit foreign labour was presented to Parliament on Tuesday.

The economy minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, is optimistic the new law will give the country the boost it needs to overcome what is anticipated to be a difficult year – conversely at a time when companies are still struggling to recruit the employees needed to keep up with demand.

“It is a desire that has been widespread from large parts of Danish business life in recent years,” he commented. 

“With what we are now putting forward, we are going to make a permanent agreement, which thus also provides the framework for some better conditions for the benefit of the Danish companies, which in a large number of areas are under pressure in relation to attracting and obtaining the necessary workforce.”

Provisional limit of 15,000 workers
Last June, the government obtained the necessary majority for an agreement to make it easier for companies to recruit foreign labour, but it did not become law due to the announcement of the general election.

Much of what was agreed on last year has been factored into the new bill – for example, the lowering of the mandatory annual salary needed by non-EU workers to obtain Danish residency, from 445,000 to 375,000 kroner – along with a number of new additions.

The new bill also proposes cutting a large proportion of the red tape, enabling companies to quickly recruit foreign labour in a more flexible way, while the lowering of the salary requirement will be permanent. Previously it was suggested it should be lowered for just three years.

And should the scheme end up attracting over 15,000 workers, it will be re-evaluated by the parties that approved it, as it is not the desire of the bill to flood Denmark with foreign labour.

Should the bill be approved, as is expected, it will become binding from April 1.

Minister rejects criticism of trade unions
Certainly, Poulsen is happy with the way the bill has progressed since last year.

“It is first and foremost to give the companies a guarantee that it will not be a stop and go policy, where you have some rules that apply for a short period, and then it is gone again. Now the companies know what they can adjust to,” he explained to Ritzau.

“This makes it easier to create a recruitment process where you have a guarantee that the people you employ can also contribute to the benefit of the company where they may have been employed.”

Poulsen rejected criticism from Lizette Risgaard, the chair of the FH trade union movement, which claimed “politicians are opening a loading gate for foreign labour at relatively low wage levels”, firing back that FH is “shooting sparrows with cannons”.

“We know that if we fill the vacant positions in Danish companies, it also helps to make our business life more competitive. This also creates additional positions in Danish companies, because you become more productive. So this is in many ways something that can help secure the future of our labour market, so that we retain the companies that are in Denmark,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Sponsored content

Få de flotteste trægulve med hjælp fra professionel gulvsliber

This content is sponsored

National

Government confident new bill will enable companies to more easily recruit foreign labour

Ben Hamilton

News

When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds

Ben Hamilton

National

Ex-defence minister charged (again) with divulging state secrets

Sebastian Haw

International

Danish air support to aid Turkey

Christian W

Culture

When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!

Ben Hamilton

National

Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death

Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe

National

Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

National

Denmark scores high for driver satisfaction

Christian W

International

Copenhagen to mark anniversary of War in Ukraine

Christian W

Culture

Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour

Ben Hamilton

EU

Denmark to lead transformation of EU food system 

Christian W

Culture

Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’

Ben Hamilton

Local

Storm Otto the strongest since early last year, but Copenhagen apartment building sturdier than suggested by the BBC

Winds peaked at hurricane-strength 38.1 m/s in northwest Jutland

Loïc Padovani

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Many displaced Ukrainians want to stay in Denmark

Christian W

Local

Copenhagen rated among top cities for cycling

Christian W

Advertisement

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Growing Popularity of CBD Oil in Germany

This content is sponsored

International

Huge majority of Danes support sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

Christian W

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Culture

More people opting out of the church

Christian W

National

Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Christian W

Advertisement

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk

Jessica Alexander

Opinion

All things Beautiful: Colour trends for 2023  

Barbara Mensah 

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Christian W

News

New proposal to crack down on hooliganism

Christian W

National

More young people on antidepressants

Christian W

Business

Early indicators suggest Danish economy flourished in 2022

Christian W

Culture

Weddings up significantly last year

Christian W

Activities

Winter Holiday: Events for the little ones

Ben Hamilton

Business

CPH Airport among top airports for curbing carbon emissions

Nordic travel hub is now among just 33 global airports with the highest Airport Carbon Accreditation rating  

Christian W

Arctic

UN to Denmark: Stop being racist to Greenlanders!

Christian W

Business

Denmark and California extend green co-operation

Loic Padovani