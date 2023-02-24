Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

International

Denmark undecided on sending fighter-jets to Ukraine

Sebastian Haw    February 24th, 2023

Share

Could be a last hurrah for Denmark’s outgoing F-16s? (photo: Flyvevåbnet)

The defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, says he is “open to” Denmark sending modern fighter-jets to Ukraine, but only as long as other countries do the same, reports DR.

On the anniversary of the invasion, Ukraine’s need for support is as strong as ever. During his tour of Europe two weeks ago, President Zelensky expressed the urgency of Ukraine’s need for fighter-jets. 

“I do not want to deny that at some point it may be necessary to look at a fighter aircraft contribution,” said Poulsen earlier today on P1 Morgen. He also emphasised that no definitive decisions have been made as of yet.

This mirrors the attitude of most other NATO member-states on sending modern fighters to Ukraine.

Too high-tech?
Aside from doubts about the readiness of other countries to send jets, the defence minister queried whether Ukrainian pilots would be capable of dealing with the advanced technology of cutting-edge planes.

“You can’t just get into an F-16 and have it fly itself. It’s about training, maintenance and a whole range of other things,” Poulsen declared.

According to Politico, the push to send F-16s to Ukraine is gathering steam in the Pentagon. However, President Biden on Monday declared the US would not be sending them for the time being.

Back in the USSR
Today British PM Rishi Sunak is expected to address NATO members in order to suggest supplying Ukraine with former Soviet fighter jets, according to the Times of London. 

This could provide a short-term solution, but the question of sending high-tech jets to Ukraine remains in the balance.

Experts believe that Ukraine wants fighter jets in order to organise a counter-offensive to push Russia back.

“It is partly about Ukraine having to use fighter planes to maintain its air defence, but also about the Ukrainians wanting more fighter planes to mobilise a counter-offensive,” Major Esben Salling Larsen told DR.

The East rallying
The United States is currently considering whether to publish intelligence on China regarding its alleged agreement to send weapons to Russia.

Putin was visited yesterday by Wang Yi, China’s head of foreign policy, who announced that President Xi Jinping is planning a trip to Moscow.

The Chinese president has expressed greater interest in China helping to influence the outcome of the war.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Denmark undecided on sending fighter-jets to Ukraine

Sebastian Haw

National

Denmark has significantly curtailed its energy consumption

Christian W

National

Make learning Danish mandatory, argues language school interest group

Ben Hamilton

International

One year on: Numerous events to mark anniversary of invasion 

Christian W

News

Sport Round-Up: FCM eyeing first European last-16 tonight

Loïc Padovani

National

Dangerous opioid trend developing in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

International

Danish donations to Ukraine exceed all expectations

Sebastian Haw

Business

Denmark ranks among top countries to launch a startup

Christian W

Advertisement

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

Sponsored content

Få de flotteste trægulve med hjælp fra professionel gulvsliber

This content is sponsored

National

Government confident new bill will enable companies to more easily recruit foreign labour

Ben Hamilton

News

When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds

Ben Hamilton

National

Ex-defence minister charged (again) with divulging state secrets

Sebastian Haw

International

Danish air support to aid Turkey

Christian W

Culture

When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!

When the star of ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Narcos’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ was just nine months old, his parents were granted asylum fleeing from the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death

Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe

National

Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

National

Denmark scores high for driver satisfaction

Christian W

International

Copenhagen to mark anniversary of War in Ukraine

Christian W

Culture

Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour

Ben Hamilton

EU

Denmark to lead transformation of EU food system 

Christian W

Culture

Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’

Ben Hamilton

Local

Storm Otto the strongest since early last year, but Copenhagen apartment building sturdier than suggested by the BBC

Loïc Padovani

International

Many displaced Ukrainians want to stay in Denmark

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Local

Copenhagen rated among top cities for cycling

Christian W

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

Christian W

Advertisement

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: If books could talk

Jessica Alexander

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

Christian W

National

Rising sea levels threaten Copenhagen in not-too-distant future

Loïc Padovani

News

Cow about that! Danish researchers find new key to greener agriculture

Christian W

International

Denmark to help clean the Ganges

Christian W

Culture

More people opting out of the church

Christian W

National

Powerful storm bearing down on Denmark

Christian W

Business

Danish companies lining up to help rebuild Ukraine

Christian W

Business

Fewest new companies registered in years

The number of newly-registered companies was down by 20 percent last year and settled at the lowest mark since 2014

Christian W

International

Ukraine thanks Denmark for its support

Loïc Padovani

Business

SAS hit by serious cyber attack

Christian W