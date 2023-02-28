Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Bun in the oven: Government has timer set to abolish Store Bededag public holiday this afternoon

Ben Hamilton    February 28th, 2023

Share

Majority in place to discontinue the post Easter mini-break from 2024 onwards

Wheat buns like these are traditionally eaten by Danes on Store Bededag, but today the Danish government will decide it’s time to ‘let them eat bread’ on their own time (photo: Jane Mejdahl/Flickr)

According to an Epinion survey carried out for DR, seven out of ten people in Denmark oppose the government’s plans to abolish the Store Bededag public holiday ahead of a bill being heard today, which a parliamentary majority is expected to approve.

Traditionally held on the fourth Friday following Good Friday, it is a spring holiday most of the public keenly look forward to – one of three that fill the gap between Easter and the summer break in July.

However, while it has been argued before that Denmark could benefit from moving one of the holidays to a slot later in the year, the government wants to scrap it altogether to improve productivity as part of its plans to spend more funds on defence. In total, the Finance Ministry claims it will raise 3 billion kroner for the state’s coffers.

Should it be approved, there will be no Store Bededag from 2024 onwards, ending a tradition that started in 1686 when a handful of prayer days were scooped together into one.

No gentleman’s agreement in place today
Often, when a bill with an obvious majority is voted on, it is agreed that a balanced proportion of MPs do not need to vote – a helpful provision should some have prior engagements. In this case, the government is taking an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to the Store Bededag abolishment in light of the fierce opposition voiced by both left and right-wing parties.

For example, the environment minister, Magnus Heunicke, has chosen to stay in Denmark and vote, instead of joining the business delegation in India headed by the Crown Prince Couple, which departed on Monday. 

Five parties in opposition – Enhedslisten, SF, the Danmarksdemokraterne, Dansk Folkeparti and Nye Borgerlige – have instructed all their MPs to vote. Konservative, Alternativet and Liberal Alliance also oppose the bill. 

However, over the weekend Radikale confirmed it would bolster the government coalition by lending its support to the bill.

Calendar gymnastics
Monika Rubin, the political spokesperson for Moderaterne, the junior partner in the government, has described the policy as one of “solidarity” as “it is not something that hits particular population groups harder than others”.

Liberal Alliance rejects the government’s reasoning.  “It is a question that must be decided between wage earners and employers,” claimed its financial spokesperson, Ole Birk Olesen, who describes the bill as an “assault on people’s right to negotiate working hours with their employer”.

“It is the structures in society that must be such that people want to work. It should not be the case that it is politicians who order people to work with calendar gymnastics,” he added.

Just 19 percent approve the government’s plans to abolish the holiday, while 11 percent do not have an opinion. In a session beginning at 13:00 today, MPs will have the final say.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Parliament urging members to avoid using TikTok

Centre for Cyber Security warned last week that there was a risk of espionage in connection with having the Chinese app on state devices

Christian W

National

Bun in the oven: Government has timer set to abolish Store Bededag public holiday this afternoon

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Let me … tell you, he entertained you!

Eric Maganga

National

First stork of the year settles in Denmark

Christian W

National

Here’s where you’ll be able to see the Northern Lights tonight!

Loïc Padovani

National

One Dane in two against raising abortion limit

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Nord Stream explosions severely impacted maritime life – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Ecco headquarters vandalised to mark anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Activities

KFTS – Holistic approach to teaching acting that provides a strong psychological grounding

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark undecided on sending fighter-jets to Ukraine

Sebastian Haw

National

Denmark has significantly curtailed its energy consumption

Christian W

National

Make learning Danish mandatory, argues language school interest group

Ben Hamilton

International

One year on: Numerous events to mark anniversary of invasion 

Christian W

News

Sport Round-Up: FCM eyeing first European last-16 tonight

Elsewhere, Thorbjørn Olesen is back to winning ways on the links and Nikolaj Ehlers reaches 500 games in the NHL

Loïc Padovani

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Dangerous opioid trend developing in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

International

Danish donations to Ukraine exceed all expectations

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Business

Denmark ranks among top countries to launch a startup

Christian W

Sponsored content

Få de flotteste trægulve med hjælp fra professionel gulvsliber

This content is sponsored

National

Government confident new bill will enable companies to more easily recruit foreign labour

Ben Hamilton

News

When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds

Ben Hamilton

National

Ex-defence minister charged (again) with divulging state secrets

Sebastian Haw

International

Danish air support to aid Turkey

Christian W

Culture

When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death

Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe

National

Consumer rebate on the cards? State audit uncovers huge discrepancies with the way Danish energy is delivered

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Culture

Culture Round-Up: Bollywood and bhajis on the beach under a bombardment of colour

Ben Hamilton

EU

Denmark to lead transformation of EU food system 

Christian W

Culture

Is that ‘Call My Agent? Time will tell whether tonight’s premiere of a similar Danish show will result in ‘Call My Lawyer’

Ben Hamilton

Local

Storm Otto the strongest since early last year, but Copenhagen apartment building sturdier than suggested by the BBC

Loïc Padovani

International

Many displaced Ukrainians want to stay in Denmark

Christian W

Local

Copenhagen rated among top cities for cycling

Christian W

Business

Every eighth full-time worker in Denmark is a foreigner

Christian W

Sponsored content

The Growing Popularity of CBD Oil in Germany

This content is sponsored

International

Huge majority of Danes support sending weapons to Ukraine

Christian W

Local

Storm Otto to impact Copenhagen traffic today

Christian W