A New Fitness Supplement: SARMs

Products like protein powder and creatine supplements are popular among fitness and body-building enthusiasts. They enhance the development of muscles and help them recover more quickly after a workout.

In recent years, supplements known as Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, or SARMs for short, have become more and more popular among people involved in different types of training and bodybuilding. If you’re new to SARMs or interested in learning more about them, here’s a quick look at these new supplements.

SARMs vs. Steroids

In the past, steroids were one of the few options available to those interested in bulking quickly and effectively. There is no doubt that steroids are effective for this purpose – and that is why they are illegal to use in competitive sports. That’s without mentioning the numerous negative side effects steroids have on the human body.

Nevertheless, steroids have caused plenty of scandals in professional sports. Athletes use these substances illegally, hoping to improve their performance while escaping detection. It seems every year, there is a new, beloved athlete that gets caught using steroids.

Anabolic Steroids

The full name of these steroids is anabolic-androgenic steroids.

Androgen refers to several hormones contributing to the development of the male reproductive system. Testosterone is a type of androgen, but there are a number of other hormones that also fall into this category.

Anabolic steroids are androgens – hormones that are present in the male reproductive system, like testosterone. In fact, anabolic-androgenic steroids can be described as artificial testosterone.

Seeing that one of the main differences between males and females of any species is that males tend to be larger and more muscular, it makes sense that consuming extra male hormones would make a person larger and more muscular.

SARMs

Nowadays, there are several alternatives to steroids, including the recently popular SARMs.

Both anabolic steroids and SARMs have the effect of enhancing the function of testosterone. However, whereas anabolic steroids work by increasing actual levels of testosterone in the body, SARMs work by making it easier for the body to utilise the hormone.

Because SARMs are fairly new, there has not yet been conclusive research on their effects. However, it appears that SARMs are tissue-selective; they specifically affect only muscles, not all of the body systems that utilise testosterone.

Case Studies

Any time you’re getting your info from personal testimonies or anecdotes, you have to bear in mind that you are probably getting an unrealistic view of the situation. People who have enjoyed the product are more likely to speak out about it than people who have not.

However, since SARMs are relatively new, and there isn’t enough research out there, personal stories from people who have used SARMs are sometimes the best source of information about these supplements. Without disclosing any identifying details about these people, here are some stories from people that have used SARMs:

Personal Trainer

This personal trainer initially thought that SARMs were just a fad with nothing really behind it, like so many other popular health and fitness fads. However, he decided to try it after he found that several people he respected recommended SARMs. Unfortunately, he experienced severe anxiety and tremors and eventually gave up on taking SARMs.

Sports Coach

This sports coach in question worked out regularly for twenty years, often experimenting with supplements but never steroids. So, when he heard that SARMs could give you nearly the same results as steroids but without most of the risks and side effects, he was interested.

He tried them and noticed an improvement in his lean muscle mass straight away, but also experienced headaches. The coach decided to put his use of SARMs on hold until there was more research into the safety of taking them long-term.

Gym Enthusiast

A gym enthusiast quit using steroids because they gave him bad acne. When he heard about SARMs, he hoped they might give him the benefits of steroids without the risks. After using SARMs for two weeks, he found that the increase in muscle mass was less dramatic than with steroid use but still very noticeable. However, after using SARMs for a bit longer, he found that his testicles had shrunk dramatically, so he stopped using SARMs and switched back to steroids.

Bottom Line

As is the case with all types of supplements, SARMs have potential benefits and potential risks. Although they are still very new and not very well researched, it seems that SARMs have the possibility of improving your lean muscle.

However, several severe side effects seem to be common, so if you are keen to try what SARMs can do for you, it would be a good idea to consult a medical professional first before trying them. Seeing as many people are starting to take an interest in these supplements, further studies are sure to appear soon, providing better info about the safety and efficacy of SARMs.