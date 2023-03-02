Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Sponsored content

A New Fitness Supplement: SARMs

This content is sponsored    March 2nd, 2023

Share

Products like protein powder and creatine supplements are popular among fitness and body-building enthusiasts. They enhance the development of muscles and help them recover more quickly after a workout. 

In recent years, supplements known as Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, or SARMs for short, have become more and more popular among people involved in different types of training and bodybuilding. If you’re new to SARMs or interested in learning more about them, here’s a quick look at these new supplements. 

SARMs vs. Steroids
In the past, steroids were one of the few options available to those interested in bulking quickly and effectively. There is no doubt that steroids are effective for this purpose – and that is why they are illegal to use in competitive sports. That’s without mentioning the numerous negative side effects steroids have on the human body.

Nevertheless, steroids have caused plenty of scandals in professional sports. Athletes use these substances illegally, hoping to improve their performance while escaping detection. It seems every year, there is a new, beloved athlete that gets caught using steroids.

Anabolic Steroids
The full name of these steroids is anabolic-androgenic steroids.

Androgen refers to several hormones contributing to the development of the male reproductive system. Testosterone is a type of androgen, but there are a number of other hormones that also fall into this category.

Anabolic steroids are androgens – hormones that are present in the male reproductive system, like testosterone. In fact, anabolic-androgenic steroids can be described as artificial testosterone.

Seeing that one of the main differences between males and females of any species is that males tend to be larger and more muscular, it makes sense that consuming extra male hormones would make a person larger and more muscular.

SARMs
Nowadays, there are several alternatives to steroids, including the recently popular SARMs.

Both anabolic steroids and SARMs have the effect of enhancing the function of testosterone. However, whereas anabolic steroids work by increasing actual levels of testosterone in the body, SARMs work by making it easier for the body to utilise the hormone.

Because SARMs are fairly new, there has not yet been conclusive research on their effects. However, it appears that SARMs are tissue-selective; they specifically affect only muscles, not all of the body systems that utilise testosterone.

Case Studies
Any time you’re getting your info from personal testimonies or anecdotes, you have to bear in mind that you are probably getting an unrealistic view of the situation. People who have enjoyed the product are more likely to speak out about it than people who have not.

However, since SARMs are relatively new, and there isn’t enough research out there, personal stories from people who have used SARMs are sometimes the best source of information about these supplements. Without disclosing any identifying details about these people, here are some stories from people that have used SARMs:

Personal Trainer
This personal trainer initially thought that SARMs were just a fad with nothing really behind it, like so many other popular health and fitness fads. However, he decided to try it after he found that several people he respected recommended SARMs. Unfortunately, he experienced severe anxiety and tremors and eventually gave up on taking SARMs.

Sports Coach
This sports coach in question worked out regularly for twenty years, often experimenting with supplements but never steroids. So, when he heard that SARMs could give you nearly the same results as steroids but without most of the risks and side effects, he was interested. 

He tried them and noticed an improvement in his lean muscle mass straight away, but also experienced headaches. The coach decided to put his use of SARMs on hold until there was more research into the safety of taking them long-term.

Gym Enthusiast
A gym enthusiast quit using steroids because they gave him bad acne. When he heard about SARMs, he hoped they might give him the benefits of steroids without the risks. After using SARMs for two weeks, he found that the increase in muscle mass was less dramatic than with steroid use but still very noticeable. However, after using SARMs for a bit longer, he found that his testicles had shrunk dramatically, so he stopped using SARMs and switched back to steroids.

Bottom Line
As is the case with all types of supplements, SARMs have potential benefits and potential risks. Although they are still very new and not very well researched, it seems that SARMs have the possibility of improving your lean muscle. 

However, several severe side effects seem to be common, so if you are keen to try what SARMs can do for you, it would be a good idea to consult a medical professional first before trying them. Seeing as many people are starting to take an interest in these supplements, further studies are sure to appear soon, providing better info about the safety and efficacy of SARMs. 

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Sponsored content

A New Fitness Supplement: SARMs

This content is sponsored

Business

Passage to India reopens: Copenhagen-New Delhi route returns to the skies

Christian W

Local

RIP Great Prayer Day … now another holiday is under fire

Christian W

Local

Local Round-Up: Gay men benefitting from ‘mother groups’ that are equally welcoming to men

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Noma and the Emperor’s New Clothes

Sebastian Haw

Business

Novo Nordisk’s use of monkeys in testing has skyrocketed

Christian W

Local

Camping union warns new law could give Denmark a trailer park culture similar to the US

Loïc Padovani

Activities

Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Deep Purple – March begins with a ‘Battle of the Venues’

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business

Climate report: Denmark is behind schedule on CO2 emission ambitions

Christian W

Denmark

Entire town invited for medical check-up 

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

Kan internettet gøre os mere sociale?

This content is sponsored

Local

Saunas reopening at public pools tomorrow

Christian W

National

First electric ambulance hits the road in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

Parliament urging members to avoid using TikTok

Centre for Cyber Security warned last week that there was a risk of espionage in connection with having the Chinese app on state devices

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Bun in the oven: Government has timer set to abolish Store Bededag public holiday this afternoon

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Let me … tell you, he entertained you!

Eric Maganga

Advertisement

National

First stork of the year settles in Denmark

Christian W

National

Here’s where you’ll be able to see the Northern Lights tonight!

Loïc Padovani

National

One Dane in two against raising abortion limit

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Nord Stream explosions severely impacted maritime life – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Ecco headquarters vandalised to mark anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Loïc Padovani

Activities

KFTS – Holistic approach to teaching acting that provides a strong psychological grounding

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark undecided on sending fighter-jets to Ukraine

Sebastian Haw

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Denmark has significantly curtailed its energy consumption

Christian W

National

Make learning Danish mandatory, argues language school interest group

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Business Opinions

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

National

Dangerous opioid trend developing in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

International

Danish donations to Ukraine exceed all expectations

Sebastian Haw

Business

Denmark ranks among top countries to launch a startup

Christian W

Sponsored content

Få de flotteste trægulve med hjælp fra professionel gulvsliber

This content is sponsored

National

Government confident new bill will enable companies to more easily recruit foreign labour

Ben Hamilton

News

When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds

Ben Hamilton

National

Ex-defence minister charged (again) with divulging state secrets

Sebastian Haw

International

Danish air support to aid Turkey

Transport aircraft to assist in moving aid, tents and emergency personnel to and from area hit by devastating earthquakes

Christian W

Culture

When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!

Ben Hamilton

National

Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death

Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe