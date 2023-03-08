Culture
Emily in Paris becomes Collins in Copenhagen
The star of the Netflix series, a huge Danophile since honeymooning here in 2021, has bought a house in Østerbro together with her husband
Lily Collins, the star of the Netflix hit series ‘Emily in Paris’, has bought a property in Copenhagen.
Located on Eckersbergsgade in the district of Østerbro, which can be found in the affluent Kartoffelräkkerne (potato rows) neighbourhood, it is barely 100 metres from the largest of the Copenhagen Lakes.
It is believed the daughter of Phil Collins and her husband, the film director Charlie McDowell – the son of Hollywood couple Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen – have paid 15.5 million kroner for the 135 sqm, five-room, English-style terraced house.
The previous owner was film director Pernille Fischer Christensen, famous for the films ‘En Soap’ and ‘Becoming Astrid’, and her husband, the writer Kim Fupz Aakeson, who is best known for his series of children’s books featuring the character Vitello.
Honeymooned here and loved it
It is well documented on social media, and in a Vogue Scandinavia article in January, how Collins and her husband are huge Danophiles – a love that has blossomed since they got married in 2021 and honeymooned in Denmark, where they spent most of their time in Rørvig, a town on the tip of northwestern Zealand.
Additionally, the pair are equal owners of Case Study Copenhagen, a company established in 2022 that will operate in the fields of media production, real estate and residential rental.
Much has been made about how the recent developments mirror the plotline of ‘Emily in Paris’, in which a young American woman falls in love with the French capital, only with more of a ‘Collins in Copenhagen’ twang.
Among her Danish passions are her love of cycling – she and Hubby cheered on Jonas Vingegaard in last year’s Tour de France whilst dressed up in red and white – and she even has a Rejsekort.
Additionally, a recent report in Glamour magazine reveals how she is obsessed with interior design.
Polished pastry proving and pronunciation
Certainly, viewers were rather charmed by her appearance in a video accompanying the Scandinavian Vogue article in which she gamely tried pronouncing several Danish tongue-twisters and quickly mastered the number system.
Mostly filmed on a visit to Juno the Bakery in Østerbro, she was tutored by head pastry chef Emil Glaser regarding the best way to both proof and pronounce her Danish.
The video also showed her hanging around the Lakes, visiting Tivoli and heading off to Nyhavn.
Certainly, her house purchase certainly increases the odds of Emily in Paris making her way over to Copenhagen in a future episode.
