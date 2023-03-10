DSB looking for new ways to improve its punctuality

Upheaval will include service suspensions and longer journey times in a bid to improve current performance

Less trains per hour for less delays (photo: Leif Jørgensen)

From next year, the journey time between Copenhagen Central Station and Helsingør will increase by nine minutes for regional trains and six minutes for services during rush hour.

The trains will stop for a little bit longer at four stations – Rungsted Kyst, Vedbæk, Skodsborg and Klampenborg – explained DSB.

The rail operator also confirmed there will be fewer trains in operation each hour along Kystbanen in a bid to improve the punctuality rate.

Still insufficient

“The traffic on Kystbanen is very different from in Sweden. If there are two trains going in opposite directions on the same line, then one train has to wait. So this causes delays,” Tony Bispeskov, the head of communications at DSB, explained to TV2 Kosmopol.

“Last year, 74 percent of customers arrived on time, but we would like to see that number increase.”

The rate has improved, rising to 81.1 percent this year, but it is still not good enough for DSB, which promises its commuters compensation if their punctuality is less than 87.4 percent.