DSB looking for new ways to improve its punctuality

Loïc Padovani    March 10th, 2023

Upheaval will include service suspensions and longer journey times in a bid to improve current performance

Less trains per hour for less delays (photo: Leif Jørgensen)

From next year, the journey time between Copenhagen Central Station and Helsingør will increase by nine minutes for regional trains and six minutes for services during rush hour.

The trains will stop for a little bit longer at four stations – Rungsted Kyst, Vedbæk, Skodsborg and Klampenborg – explained DSB.

The rail operator also confirmed there will be fewer trains in operation each hour along Kystbanen in a bid to improve the punctuality rate.

Still insufficient
“The traffic on Kystbanen is very different from in Sweden. If there are two trains going in opposite directions on the same line, then one train has to wait. So this causes delays,” Tony Bispeskov, the head of communications at DSB, explained to TV2 Kosmopol.

“Last year, 74 percent of customers arrived on time, but we would like to see that number increase.”

The rate has improved, rising to 81.1 percent this year, but it is still not good enough for DSB, which promises its commuters compensation if their punctuality is less than 87.4 percent.

On Screens for March: Now that the Fawlty Towers blueprint’s been ripped up …

Ben Hamilton

Loïc Padovani

Copenhagen the world’s sixth best city for studying abroad – survey

Ben Hamilton

More cash, more kids – if you’re a man

Sebastian Haw

March Events: Why Tivoli’s opening will supply the missing spring in all our steps

Loic Padovani

Defence minister on leave confident he’ll return … at some point

Christian W

Nye Borgerlige in mayhem: New party head fired

Christian W

Danes unconcerned about crime

Sebastian Haw

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

CO2 pumped underground for the first time

Sebastian Haw

Men had longer working week than women in 2022

Sebastian Haw

Double Tragedy in Taastrup and Møns Klint

Sebastian Haw

Mona Lisa and AI team up to lead Danish tourism push

Christian W

Young polar bear electrocuted at Copenhagen Zoo

Christian W
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

Germany confident it has located vessel responsible for Nord Stream explosions on Danish island of Christiansø, but no hard evidence yet

It is unclear which country was responsible: Ukraine or Russia? Was it simple sabotage of a false flag operation?

Loïc Padovani

Emily in Paris becomes Collins in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Norse gods older than once thought

Sebastian Haw

The beholders have spoken! Danes are the tenth most attractive people in the world

Ben Hamilton

Not all things are equal in snow-ravaged, egalitarian Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

State will say sorry for violence, sexual abuse and forced castration in care homes

Sebastian Haw

Denmark increases aid to Turkey

Loïc Padovani

Duration of master’s degrees to be shortened

Sebastian Haw

Copenhagen close to ushering in poverty limit for children

Christian W

Copenhagen has world’s best work-life balance, according to Forbes study

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

Science Round-Up: New technique means recyclable wind turbine blades

Loïc Padovani

Family reunited after two centuries apart – proof of time’s transformative qualities in the world of art

Ben Hamilton

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

Stress Wärnings: Be aware of your resources

Birgitte Wärn 

Electric car sales rapidly increasing in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

Snow way! Winter not quite done with us yet

Christian W

Offshore wind farm projects on the rocks

Sebastian Haw

Passage to India reopens: Copenhagen-New Delhi route returns to the skies

Christian W

RIP Great Prayer Day … now another holiday is under fire

Christian W

Local Round-Up: Gay men benefitting from ‘mother groups’ that are equally welcoming to men

Loïc Padovani

Noma and the Emperor’s New Clothes

Times food critic’s damning condemnation of the “unsettling” atmosphere and “haughty disposition” on display at the Copenhagen restaurant could easily resonate with readers who have had enough of this particular episode of fine dining

Sebastian Haw

Novo Nordisk’s use of monkeys in testing has skyrocketed

Christian W

Camping union warns new law could give Denmark a trailer park culture similar to the US

Loïc Padovani