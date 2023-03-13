Podcasts

Danish Oscar nominee just happy to be there

Loïc Padovani    March 13th, 2023

But the film institute left disappointed that two films telling such important stories were overlooked

All three Danish nominees were skittled on this occasion

Just like the bookies predicted, there were no Danish celebrations at last night’s Oscars, unless you include the producers of ‘Ivalu’, who were nominated for Live Action Short Film and were just happy to be there.

“We are happy to be nominated together with the best film of the year. Now we are partying with the team and happy to be here,” confessed ‘Ivalu’ producer Rebecca Pruzan, according to DR.

Along with ‘Ivalu’, two other Danish nominees – ‘A House Made of Splinters’ (Documentary Feature Film) and Mikkel EG Nielsen (Best Editing), this time for ‘Banshees of Insherin’ following his triumph in 2021 for ‘Sound of Metal’ – both missed out as well.

DFI: Denmark unfortunate
“It is particularly unfortunate with two films that tell such important stories about Greenland [Ivalu] and Ukraine [A House Made of Splinters] to not win,” Claus Ladegaard, the head of the Danish Film Institute, said after the ceremony, according to DR.

“But I am happy and proud that we have been nominated again this year in two categories.”

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominated the awards, winning seven statuettes, becoming only the third film in history to win three acting awards, after ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ in 1952 and ‘Network’ in 1977.

