International
St Albans Church priest appointed Bishop of Huddersfield
‘Promotion’ brings to an end an almost five-year term in Copenhagen
The regularity of the changing of the guard at St Albans Church is not too dissimilar to the turnover rate of our ambassadors.
Like the diplomats, the priests tend to be stationed for between four and six years and then head off on their merry way to pastures (and flocks) new.
In the case of the Revd Canon Smitha Prasadam, who arrived in Denmark in 2018, she has been here just under five years, so to use a biblical expression: the writing was on the wall.
And this past weekend, it came: the second biggest religious calling of her life, some might say, as she has been made the new Bishop of Huddersfield.
Back to Yorkshire
The news, confirmed by Downing Street itself, marks a return to Yorkshire for the bishop, who previously studied at Leeds University. In her new role, aptly, she will be responsible for the Anglican Diocese of Leeds.
“I can’t wait to start meeting people in God’s own country again, as this is where I came as a student and began my journey so it holds a special place in my heart,” she said upon hearing the news.
“I’m looking forward to working together with parishes, clergy and community throughout Kirklees and Calderdale to encourage people in confident discipleship and relish the thought of embracing cultural, educational, commercial and inter-faith partners so we can support this wonderful place and its people in common cause.”
Since her arrival in Copenhagen, not only has the bishop proved to be an industrious and popular church chaplain, but she has also been a columnist for the Copenhagen Post, which congratulates Smitha on her appointment and wishes her all the best in the future.
National
First Danish tanks ready for Ukraine in May
Acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen made announcement in connection with visit to Germany on Friday
Christian W
International
A year for most children is a lifetime …
Etleva Kadilli - Director of UNICEF Supply Division
International
Why the Mafia believe in Denmark. And how Denmark has made them a fortune
Sebastian Haw
Advertisement
Activities
On Screens for March: Now that the Fawlty Towers blueprint’s been ripped up …
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
International
Germany confident it has located vessel responsible for Nord Stream explosions on Danish island of Christiansø, but no hard evidence yet
Loïc Padovani
International
The beholders have spoken! Danes are the tenth most attractive people in the world
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Culture
Family reunited after two centuries apart – proof of time’s transformative qualities in the world of art
Ben Hamilton
News
Courting the odds: Danish sports stars suing bookmaker giant
Christian Eriksen, Mikkel Hansen and Pernille Harder are among 23 top athletes taking Bet365 to court for breaching image rights
Christian W