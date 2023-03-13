Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Culture

Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube

Ben Hamilton    March 13th, 2023

Share

The WHY Foundation intends to broadcast 50 Russian language documentaries. Access “a few good men” and who knows what might happen

Ask Why! (photo: The WHY Foundation Facebook page)

“You want answers/I want the truth!/You can’t handle the truth!”

Only in the 2023 version of ‘A Few Good Men’, Jack Nicholson’s portraying the Russian state and a Danish NGO, The WHY Foundation, is being played by Tom Cruise. 

That leaves the jury as the people of Russia, who courtesy of the NGO can now access a wide range of Russian language documentaries concerning subjects pertinent to their current situation – primarily as the aggressors in the War in Ukraine.

Delivering reliable facts
Described as “fact-based” and “reliable”, The WHY Foundation has picked 50 documentaries – focusing on themes such as war, democracy, diversity, corruption, slavery, and children’s, women’s and LGBTQ+ issues rights – to dub into Russian and broadcast on its YouTube channel

Since March 1, the WHY Foundation has been releasing five new documentaries every Wednesday. The first five were ‘Putin’s Kiss’, ‘Albino Boy in Africa’, ‘Leaving the Cult’, ‘Please Vote For Me’ and ‘My Afghanistan’.

Furthermore, the rights to show them have also been granted to some of Russia’s neighbours, including Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova and Mongolia.

Crucial timing
“It is absolutely crucial that we bring this information to Russian speakers now, as we watch Ukraine still battling for freedom one year on from the invasion,” contended Mette Hoffmann Meyer, the CEO of The WHY Foundation.

“Human-focused documentaries have the power to initiate dialogue and counter the ‘us and them’ narrative currently being perpetuated in Russian media. It can evoke a powerful emotional response from viewers and inform them about issues they never knew existed – especially if they can watch the films in their native language.”

The WHY Foundation cited a 2021 survey that claims Russians are among the most active social media users in Europe, averaging just under 150 minutes per day.

YouTube is one of the country’s most popular platforms and, despite media crackdowns, is reachable by 80 percent of Russian internet users.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Culture

Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube

The WHY Foundation intends to broadcast 50 Russian language documentaries. Access “a few good men” and who knows what might happen

Ben Hamilton
Just a few weeks now (photo: Facebook/Forsvaret)

National

First Danish tanks ready for Ukraine in May

Christian W

International

St Albans Church priest appointed Bishop of Huddersfield

Ben Hamilton

Business

How much tax are you getting back? 

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Life of Brian

Sebastian Haw

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Improv’s Irish poster girl

Sam Clem-Whiting

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Celebrating the good people of Ireland

Ben Hamilton

International

A year for most children is a lifetime …

Etleva Kadilli - Director of UNICEF Supply Division

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

International

Why the Mafia believe in Denmark. And how Denmark has made them a fortune

Sebastian Haw

Activities

On Screens for March: Now that the Fawlty Towers blueprint’s been ripped up …

Ben Hamilton

National

DSB looking for new ways to improve its punctuality

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen the world’s sixth best city for studying abroad – survey

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

More cash, more kids – if you’re a man

Sebastian Haw

Activities

March Events: Why Tivoli’s opening will supply the missing spring in all our steps

Loic Padovani

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

Defence minister on leave confident he’ll return … at some point

Christian W

General

Nye Borgerlige in mayhem: New party head fired

Christian W

Advertisement

Denmark

Danes unconcerned about crime

Sebastian Haw

National

CO2 pumped underground for the first time

Sebastian Haw

National

Men had longer working week than women in 2022

Sebastian Haw

National

Double Tragedy in Taastrup and Møns Klint

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Mona Lisa and AI team up to lead Danish tourism push

Christian W

Local

Young polar bear electrocuted at Copenhagen Zoo

Christian W
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Germany confident it has located vessel responsible for Nord Stream explosions on Danish island of Christiansø, but no hard evidence yet

Loïc Padovani

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Culture

Emily in Paris becomes Collins in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Norse gods older than once thought

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

National

State will say sorry for violence, sexual abuse and forced castration in care homes

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark increases aid to Turkey

Loïc Padovani

National

Duration of master’s degrees to be shortened

Sebastian Haw

Local

Copenhagen close to ushering in poverty limit for children

Christian W

International

Copenhagen has world’s best work-life balance, according to Forbes study

Ben Hamilton

National

Science Round-Up: New technique means recyclable wind turbine blades

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Family reunited after two centuries apart – proof of time’s transformative qualities in the world of art

Ben Hamilton

Local

It’s a blizzard, Hjørring!

North and Central Jutland are smack in the middle of a path of low pressure that will bring lots of snow. But how far south will it reach?

Ben Hamilton

News

Courting the odds: Danish sports stars suing bookmaker giant

Christian W

Business

Electric car sales rapidly increasing in Denmark

Loïc Padovani