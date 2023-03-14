National
Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark
Giving a child a unisex name gives them more scope in later life, contends parents
You have a 14:00 interview with Robin, or have just met Charlie online, and you might presume they are male, but you won’t know until you meet them.
Surely this is the way it should be: gender-neutral names help to remove prejudice, whether it’s a patient anticipating their visit to the doctor or a recruiter looking at job applications.
A DR report contends that parents in Denmark are increasingly wising up to the notion of giving their child a gender-neutral name in order to give them more scope in case they one day choose to identify as a gender different from the one they were born as.
Just under 6,300 Danish new-borns were given gender-neutral names in 2021 – a 8.6 percent rise on the number in 2019, according to Danmarks Statistik.
Certainly, their efforts are making it a more level playing field out there – either that, or they just think unisex names are really cool.
Few names have a 50-50 balance, though
According to a DR report, there are 1,375 names available to Danish parents that qualify as gender-neutral names, although many internationals are probably clueless about many more options.
Some might genuinely surprise you – like the name Ella, which despite ending in a feminine sounding ‘A’, was a common boys’ name in ancient times in northern Europe. Of the 35 new-borns given the name in 2021, three were male.
Noticeably on the list of the top 15 most popular gender-neutral names compiled by Danmarks Statistik, none are equally balanced.
They are either heavily favoured by boys (Luca, Charlie, Bille, Atlas, Falke – the top five on the list), or by girls (Bjørk, Ella, Sol and Billie – ranking sixth to 12th).
And who knows: they might end up marrying somebody with the same name as them. British novelist Evelyn Waugh and former footballer Kerry Mayo did exactly that!
National
Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark
Giving a child a unisex name gives them more scope in later life, contends parents
Ben Hamilton
Culture
Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
International
Why the Mafia believe in Denmark. And how Denmark has made them a fortune
Sebastian Haw
Activities
On Screens for March: Now that the Fawlty Towers blueprint’s been ripped up …
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Activities
March Events: Why Tivoli’s opening will supply the missing spring in all our steps
Loic Padovani
Advertisement
International
Germany confident it has located vessel responsible for Nord Stream explosions on Danish island of Christiansø, but no hard evidence yet
Loïc Padovani
International
The beholders have spoken! Danes are the tenth most attractive people in the world
Ben Hamilton
National
State will say sorry for violence, sexual abuse and forced castration in care homes
Sebastian Haw
International
Denmark increases aid to Turkey
One month after the first earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, minister Dan Jørgensen has visited the rubble
Loïc Padovani