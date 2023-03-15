Podcasts

Novo Nordisk to slash its insulin prices in the US

Christian W    March 15th, 2023

Move by Danish pharma giant comes in the wake of lawsuit in California and at the urging of President Biden

Novo Nordisk has responded to Biden’s call to reduce prices (photo: Novo Nordisk)

Novo Nordisk made an inauspicious start to 2023 in the US when it was among six firms sued by the state of California for driving up the cost of insulin.

That seems to have spurred the Danish pharma company into action, and it was announced this week that it intends to drastically cut the cost of its insulin medication products by the start of 2024.

“We have been working to develop a sustainable path forward that balances patient affordability, market dynamics and evolving policy changes,” said Steve Albers, the senior vice president of market access & public affairs at Novo Nordisk.

“Novo Nordisk remains committed to ensuring patients living with diabetes can afford our insulin – a responsibility we take seriously.” 

READ ALSO: California suing Novo Nordisk for “driving up the cost” of insulin

Pressure from the Prez
Novo Nordisk said it would slash the price of its insulin products – including the likes of Levemir, Novolin and NovoLog – by up to 75 percent.

The issue of pharma companies overcharging for their products reached the halls of the White House, where President Joe Biden called for pharma companies to voluntarily bring down the prices for the good of everyone.

Novo Nordisk competitor Eli Lilly responded weeks ago by announcing it would significantly reduce its insulin prices this year.

“For far too long, American families have been crushed by drug costs many times higher than what people in other countries are charged for the same prescriptions. Insulin costs less than $10 to make, but Americans are sometimes forced to pay over $300 for it. It’s flat wrong,” said Biden.

