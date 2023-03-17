Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

The climate ministers will meet in Copenhagen to discuss the leads for the next big climate conference

The Copenhagen Climate Ministerial will hit on March 20-21, directed by minister Dan Jørgensen (photo: Dan Jørgensen Facebook page)

Many of the attendees at COP27 will be reconvening in the Danish capital in March for the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial.

Last November in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, the climate ministers of all the UN nations agreed on a loss and damage fund. Next week, from March 20-21 in Copenhagen, they will meet again to secure the implementation of these results in order to set the course for an ambitious COP28, which will be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

Important stepping stone

“Denmark is looking forward to hosting the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial together with the COP presidencies of Egypt and UAE. We took important steps on adaptation and loss and damage. Now we all must deliver on our promises from COP27 and we must ensure a renewed global focus on curbing emissions and keeping 1.5 alive,” the Danish minister for development co-operation and global climate policy, Dan Jørgensen, said in a statement reported by State of Green.

“This meeting is an important stepping-stone for us to deliver together on these agendas at COP28. We are looking forward to welcoming the ministers and climate leaders of the world to Copenhagen to start this pivotal process.”

Staying on the same path forged by COP27

The Copenhagen Climate Ministerial is a key point for the next COP. Even if a commitment to phase out fossil fuels was not made in Egypt last November, there are still reachable goals to follow up on.

Keeping the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive is something the Danish minister absolutely wants to secure, for instance.

The main focus of COP28 will be ‘Global Stocktake’, which is part of the ‘Ambition Mechanism’ built into the Paris Agreement.