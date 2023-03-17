Podcasts

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton    March 17th, 2023

Show will go ahead as planned, insists Frederiksberg’s main library, despite a demonstration being staged outside, along with numerous threats

No stranger to Frederiksberg (photo: Diana Diamond Facebook page)

The Danes are extremely liberal – or at least that’s what we’ve always been led to believe. They were the first to legalise pornography and same-sex civil unions, after all.

But there’s always been this suspicion that a silent majority disapprove of smuttiness. Take the brazen sex shop window displays, for example: more would go inside to complain if they could guarantee their neighbours wouldn’t see them re-emerging! 

And certainly, the outrage has been flying fast and furious during the build-up to a drag show aimed at children, which will be performed at a library in the heart of the capital tonight.

It’s the story that has grabbed the nation: with some getting so hot and bothered, they should pour the entire water cooler over their heads.

“Extremely unpleasant” abuse
Diana Diamond, one of two drag queens taking the stage at Frederiksberg’s main library tonight to mime Disney classics to an audience of children aged six to 12, has received several threats. One went as far as accusing him of being a paedophile.

“It has been extremely unpleasant. But that really only makes me even more keen that we do the show. I’m still incredibly excited,” Magnus Lykke Johansson, the man behind the costume, told DR

The event is being held at Frederiksberg Hovedbibliotek as part of Den Lille Kulturnat, the children’s answer to the Culture Night event traditionally held in October.

It’s specifically inspired by the children’s book ‘Børnene i Sølvgade’ by Renee Toft Simonsen, which features a transvestite man who dresses in a skirt and high-heeled shoes.

Library 100 percent behind performance
According to Frederiksberg Hovedbibliotek, the event is meant to “celebrate diversity”, but it has also been contacted by some angry people adamant the event should be cancelled. 

“They told us in not very nice language that we have to drop the show. But the library is a place for everyone, and for us this is not political. It is part of what we are put in the world to do,” explained library manager Tina Pihl.

“I am really sorry that the actors have received threats. People can think what they want, but I had hoped that the performers would be spared.”

Demonstration outside show
A demonstration will be held outside the library as the children arrive. It has the backing of Dansk Folkeparti.

According to one of its co-organisers, Isla Tusindstråle, it’s inappropriate for performers who habitually deliver adult content to be performing to children. 

“I don’t see how you can remove the sexual aspect of these two people. How will they remove the whole essence of their expression? They just can’t do that. They are pornographic in their expression,” she reasoned.

But Jan E Jørgensen, the culture spokesperson for Venstre who is also a councillor in Frederiksberg, disagrees. “To me, it is quite innocent,” he said.

