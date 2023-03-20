Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

With recycling this good, Denmark’s never been caught when its pant’s down!

Ben Hamilton    March 20th, 2023

Share

The country’s new record means that on average every person returned a bottle or can on every single day last year

We on average account for around 350 of the returnables every year (photo: Dansk Retursystem)

On average every day in 2022, each person in Denmark returned a bottle or can to reclaim the deposit, according to Dansk Retursystem.

In total, around 2 billion items were returned to the pant deposit scheme – a 3.9 percent increase on 2021 and a new record.

Basically what Rønne emits
Some 92 percent of all pant was returned, in total paving the way for recycling that resulted in a decrease of CO2 emissions to the tune of 223,000 tonnes – a fitting tonic to announce on what is today Global Recycling Day.

“The savings correspond to what all residents of Rønne emit in the course of a year,” enthused Dansk Retursystem managing director Lars Krejberg Petersen.

Covered its costs too
The public’s performance ensured Dansk Retursystem was able to generate enough income from selling the recyclables to cover all its costs collecting, sorting and preparing the cans and bottles.

July led the way with 200 million returns – a new record for a single month.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

With recycling this good, Denmark’s never been caught when its pant’s down!

The country’s new record means that on average every person returned a bottle or can on every single day last year

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

How to Deal with Phone Scams

This content is sponsored

International

Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties

This content is sponsored

Local

Red Bloc parties want to scrap free Sunday parking for visitors to Copenhagen

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw

International

Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

Business

Housing market falters as banking crisis continues

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Copenhagen’s most famous tower to get a makeover

Sebastian Haw

National

Prince Joachim moving to the US

Ben Hamilton

Culture

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Copenhagen edging ever closer to Utopia with paint banks

Volunteer-run initiative ‘Paint It Forward’ hands out up to 300 kilos every week to those without a (paint) pot to piss in

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Denmark vulnerable to foreign bribery – report

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw

News

Washing away the World Cup failure: Young guns set to lead Euro 2024 charge

Loïc Padovani

International

Parliament approves billion-kroner Ukraine Fund

Christian W

Business

No end to above average inflation – Nationalbanken

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

International

PM travels to North Africa to butter up the Egyptians

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Denmark’s best cake is in Copenhagen

Christian W

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

Christian W

National

Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

Danish company abolishes children’s sick day limit

Ben Hamilton

Business

Top 1 percent gobbling up almost a tenth of all income

Christian W

Culture

St Patrick’s Day 2023: These actresses are more than a match for the fellas 

Christian W

Local

Whopper of a story! Burger King in Copenhagen going meatless for a month

Meanwhile, in related news, McDonald’s has called time on breakfast

Christian W

Culture

Danish Oscar nominee just happy to be there

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube

Ben Hamilton