Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Sponsored content

How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties

This content is sponsored    March 20th, 2023

Share

(photo: pexels.com)

Customers can become frustrated and miscommunicate with servers in a loud and disruptive restaurant environment. It’s common for experienced diners to find it easier to hear someone three tables away than the person across the table – and unless you’re at a nightclub, it’s often viewed negatively. Good restaurant acoustics offer a more pleasing environment as restaurant noise is reduced. This can be accomplished quickly and easily through the use of restaurant acoustic panels.

Strategies for Reducing Noise Pollution in Restaurants
1. Install Acoustic Panels: Installing acoustic panels in restaurants can help to reduce noise pollution by absorbing sound energy and preventing it from reflecting off of hard surfaces. This will help to create a quieter atmosphere that is more conducive to conversation and relaxation. 

2. Invest in Quality Soundproofing Materials: Investing in quality soundproofing materials such as double-paned windows, insulation, and cedertræ facadebeklædning can also help to reduce the amount of outside noise entering the restaurant, which can be particularly helpful if the restaurant is located near a busy street or other noisy areas. 

3. Utilize Quieter Appliances: Replacing loud appliances with quieter models can also make a big difference when it comes to reducing noise pollution in restaurants.

4. Encourage Guests to Keep Conversation Levels Low: Finally, encouraging guests to keep their conversation levels low while dining at your restaurant can go a long way towards reducing overall noise levels within the space.

The Role of Wall Coverings and Soft Furnishings in Managing Restaurant Acoustics
Wall coverings and soft furnishing materials can be used to absorb sound waves, helping to reduce reverberation time and improve speech intelligibility. Wall panels are the most common wall covering material used in restaurants. These panels come in a variety of shapes, sizes and materials, including acoustic foam and fiberglass boards. They can be installed directly onto walls or suspended from the ceiling with cables or tracks. 

How do Different Seating Arrangements Affect the Acoustics of a Restaurant?
The way a restaurant is laid out and the seating arrangements can have a significant impact on its acoustics. For example, if the layout of the restaurant is such that tables are close together, this can lead to sound reverberations, making it difficult for customers to hear each other or their waitstaff. Similarly, if the ceilings are too high and there aren’t enough fabric or soft furnishings to absorb the noise, conversations will echo around the room and create a lot of background noise which may be uncomfortable for diners.

Improve your restaurant’s acoustics and your guests will be able to enjoy a pleasant dinner without worrying about noise. The efforts you put into improving the sound environment of your restaurant will be appreciated.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west

Some vegetables have nearly doubled in price, while butter and sugar have both increased by 50 percent

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties

This content is sponsored

Local

Red Bloc parties want to scrap free Sunday parking for visitors to Copenhagen

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw

International

Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

Loïc Padovani

Business

Housing market falters as banking crisis continues

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Copenhagen’s most famous tower to get a makeover

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

National

Prince Joachim moving to the US

Ben Hamilton

Culture

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Copenhagen edging ever closer to Utopia with paint banks

Ben Hamilton

Business

Denmark vulnerable to foreign bribery – report

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Danish government and people for all their help

Loïc Padovani

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw

News

Washing away the World Cup failure: Young guns set to lead Euro 2024 charge

Loïc Padovani

International

Parliament approves billion-kroner Ukraine Fund

Christian W

Business

No end to above average inflation – Nationalbanken

Ben Hamilton

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Business

Novo Nordisk to slash its insulin prices in the US

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Where Gaelic games rule supreme

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

Christian W

National

Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

Danish company abolishes children’s sick day limit

Ben Hamilton

Business

Top 1 percent gobbling up almost a tenth of all income

Christian W

Culture

St Patrick’s Day 2023: These actresses are more than a match for the fellas 

Christian W

Local

Whopper of a story! Burger King in Copenhagen going meatless for a month

Christian W

Culture

Danish Oscar nominee just happy to be there

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube

The WHY Foundation intends to broadcast ‘the truth’ in 50 documentaries dubbed into Russian. Reach ‘a few good men’ and who knows what might happen

Ben Hamilton
Just a few weeks now (photo: Facebook/Forsvaret)

National

First Danish tanks ready for Ukraine in May

Christian W

International

St Albans Church priest appointed Bishop of Huddersfield

Ben Hamilton