Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Minister eyes war crime shake-up in Denmark

Ben Hamilton    March 21st, 2023

Share

Current legislation does not specifically criminalise international felonies such as war crimes – and this needs to change, contends government

While Denmark is committed to uncovering war crimes, it needs more tools at its disposal (photo: Flickr/UNDP Ukraine)

The government supports the criminalisation of international felonies such as war crimes in Danish law, confirms the justice minister, Peter Hummelgaard, in a statement.

Hitherto Denmark has been one of only two European countries – the other is Italy – to not separately criminalise international crimes, and this needs to be changed, asserts Hummelgaard.

The minister is acting on a resolution proposal brought forward by SF in late February, which will be presented to Parliament today.

The anticipated change in law would enable, for example, Ukrainians to report war crimes to the police in Denmark, and for the police to then act on them. Currently, this jurisdiction falls under the International Criminal Court.

READ ALSO: Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Should send out a strong signal
Should the motion be supported by Parliament, Hummelgaard intends to set up a legislative committee to investigate how war crimes can technically be added to the Criminal Code. 

The committee will assess whether the penalty for war crimes should be higher than the current provisions for offences such as murder and torture, according to Danish law.

“War crimes are already illegal according to Danish criminal law; they are not written as specific provisions in the penal code, but all acts that are war crimes are punishable,” explained Hummelgaard.

“But SF raised an important point that the time has now also come for us to introduce an independent criminalisation of war crimes. I think that will send an important signal to the outside world and not least to the victims.”

Hummelgaard has changed his tune since February 23, when he denied there were loopholes in the legislation, contending that Denmark was not a “haven for war criminals”.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Culture

My ♥ CPH: Comedian and actor Jefferson Bond

Sebastian Haw

Local

Garbage men go on strike in Copenhagen 

Christian W

International

Denmark mid-table in InterNations survey that assesses ease of settling

Ben Hamilton

National

Minister eyes war crime shake-up in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

With recycling this good, Denmark’s never been caught when its pant’s down!

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

How to Deal with Phone Scams

This content is sponsored

International

Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties

This content is sponsored

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

Local

Red Bloc parties want to scrap free Sunday parking for visitors to Copenhagen

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw

International

Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

Loïc Padovani

Business

Housing market falters as banking crisis continues

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Copenhagen’s most famous tower to get a makeover

Rådhustårnet, all 105 metres of it, will be clad in scaffolding until at least the end of the year

Sebastian Haw

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Prince Joachim moving to the US

Ben Hamilton

Culture

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

International

Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Copenhagen edging ever closer to Utopia with paint banks

Ben Hamilton

Business

Denmark vulnerable to foreign bribery – report

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation

Loïc Padovani

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw

News

Washing away the World Cup failure: Young guns set to lead Euro 2024 charge

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W

Business

Novo Nordisk to slash its insulin prices in the US

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Where Gaelic games rule supreme

Sebastian Haw

International

PM travels to North Africa to butter up the Egyptians

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Denmark’s best cake is in Copenhagen

Christian W

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

Christian W

National

Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark

Giving a child a unisex name gives them more scope in later life, contend parents

Ben Hamilton

National

Danish company abolishes children’s sick day limit

Ben Hamilton

Business

Top 1 percent gobbling up almost a tenth of all income

Christian W