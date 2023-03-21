Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Culture

My ♥ CPH: Comedian and actor Jefferson Bond

Sebastian Haw    March 21st, 2023

Share

(photo: Michael Weberg)

When he’s not treading the boards at the theatre, Jefferson Bond is splitting sides at the Citizen Comedy Club in Valkendorfsgade – over the past few years, the Belfast-born comedian and actor has become a mainstay on Copenhagen’s standup scene. We caught up with him for My Lovely CPH to get his views on living here.

I first came to Denmark … in 2016 because I was offered a part in a show at Tivoli called the ‘Crazy Christmas Cabaret‘ as Robin Hood. I was in it for six years, but I stopped last year because I wanted to do my own thing. 

If you asked me if it was love at first sight … I would say yes. I understand quite a lot of foreigners, like myself, struggle in Copenhagen, but I find the sensibility here is very similar to Britain or Ireland. I kind of fell in love with the place immediately.

My favourite thing about living in Copenhagen is … everything just works, man. In London, and especially in northern England, trains are delayed or there’s roadworks and things of that nature. The infrastructure here – it just works. Don’t get me wrong: there are issues but nothing can truly be perfect.

My favourite observation about the Danes is … they try to plan absolutely everything. I don’t think there’s a Danish word for spontaneity. When you just want to do something, people say: “What about Week 59?” – and I don’t even know when that is. I didn’t know weeks were scheduled like military operations. Another thing is how cultured the Danes are. Compared to the UK they seem really well educated.

On an integration scale of 1 to 10 I would say I’m … an 8. My partner would say about a seven because there are certain things that pop up every now and then. Like we’ve all recently had Årsopgørelsen, right? And you try and make sense of it. And it’s like you need an advanced degree in both finance and hieroglyphics, with questions like did you pay your unicycle taxes?

Jeg kan tale … godt dansk. I was on the train about a month and a half ago. It was about two in the morning and I was going home on the Metro from a gig. And four blokes came in quite drunk. I suddenly realised could understand everything they were saying and I thought: “Oh my God, if you can understand drunk Danes you’ve reached the pinnacle of your fluency”. I was really patting myself on the back. And then one of them said: “I’ve got to pick up the wee bairn tomorrow,” and I realised they were just Scottish.

Most of my friends are … primarily Danish.

The best way of making Danish friends is … well, it’s a good question. I see this asked a lot by the expats in the groups online. I remember one guy who wrote: “Why is it so hard to make Danish friends. I’m a nice guy. I’M A NICE GUY.” I think sometimes people get in their own way a little bit.

If I could choose three food and drink venues I would go for … Sliders, which is such a great little burger place. There’s the Taphouse , if you want to drink something other than just Tuborg or Carlsberg. And then finally, at the top of my list, is Mæxico. They have this deal: for about 400 kroner you can get unlimited tacos and margarita cocktails, and the quality is just incredible.

The best place to visit on a budget is … not Copenhagen. It isn’t really the best place if you’re on a budget.

The three words that I think best describe Copenhagen are … culture, security and liveliness.

Jefferson is currently working on his first one-man stand-up show on the themes of Denmark and turning 30 (which he’ll do on Friday). He will also be performing in Shakespeare in the Park again this summer.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Culture

My ♥ CPH: Comedian and actor Jefferson Bond

Sebastian Haw

Local

Garbage men go on strike in Copenhagen 

Christian W

International

Denmark mid-table in InterNations survey that assesses ease of settling

Ben Hamilton

National

Minister eyes war crime shake-up in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

With recycling this good, Denmark’s never been caught when its pant’s down!

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

How to Deal with Phone Scams

This content is sponsored

International

Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties

This content is sponsored

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

Local

Red Bloc parties want to scrap free Sunday parking for visitors to Copenhagen

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw

International

Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

Loïc Padovani

Business

Housing market falters as banking crisis continues

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Copenhagen’s most famous tower to get a makeover

Rådhustårnet, all 105 metres of it, will be clad in scaffolding until at least the end of the year

Sebastian Haw

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Prince Joachim moving to the US

Ben Hamilton

Culture

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

International

Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Copenhagen edging ever closer to Utopia with paint banks

Ben Hamilton

Business

Denmark vulnerable to foreign bribery – report

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation

Loïc Padovani

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw

News

Washing away the World Cup failure: Young guns set to lead Euro 2024 charge

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W

Business

Novo Nordisk to slash its insulin prices in the US

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Where Gaelic games rule supreme

Sebastian Haw

International

PM travels to North Africa to butter up the Egyptians

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Denmark’s best cake is in Copenhagen

Christian W

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

Christian W

National

Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark

Giving a child a unisex name gives them more scope in later life, contend parents

Ben Hamilton

National

Danish company abolishes children’s sick day limit

Ben Hamilton

Business

Top 1 percent gobbling up almost a tenth of all income

Christian W