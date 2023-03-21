National
New super hospital in Køge finally opens after 18-month delay
Originally planned to open in autumn 2021, it won’t run at full capacity until 2026
On Sunday at 08:00, the new super hospital in Køge admitted its first ever patients.
Some 180 patients
A total of 80 moved into a treatment building called ‘Wing R’ at Sjællands Universitetshospital, followed by another 100 into a further seven wards.
Originally the first patients were expected in autumn 2021. But the process was delayed by the firing of key personnel – partly out of fear of overrunning the budget – and the need for new tenders.
Their own rooms
“The patients will have their own room with their own bathroom and room for relatives to stay overnight. We know that peace and quiet reduce the risk and create a better framework for recovering from a course of illness,” hospital director Niels Würgler Hansen told DR.
However, the final completion of the hospital won’t take place until 2026, at which point it will offer 789 single rooms.
National
New super hospital in Køge finally opens after 18-month delay
Originally planned to open in autumn 2021, it won’t run at full capacity until 2026
Loïc Padovani
Advertisement
International
Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west
Sebastian Haw
Sponsored content
How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties
This content is sponsored
Advertisement
Culture
“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
International
Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first
Ben Hamilton
International
Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation
Loïc Padovani
News
Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Culture
Denmark’s best cake is in Copenhagen
It was hardly a cakewalk for the judges, who picked Restaurant Palægade as the winner out of 100 contestants at the weekend
Christian W