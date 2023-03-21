New super hospital in Køge finally opens after 18-month delay

Originally planned to open in autumn 2021, it won’t run at full capacity until 2026

The new big building is expected to receive half of the region’s patients (photo: Sjællands Universitetshospital)

On Sunday at 08:00, the new super hospital in Køge admitted its first ever patients.

Some 180 patients

A total of 80 moved into a treatment building called ‘Wing R’ at Sjællands Universitetshospital, followed by another 100 into a further seven wards.

Originally the first patients were expected in autumn 2021. But the process was delayed by the firing of key personnel – partly out of fear of overrunning the budget – and the need for new tenders.

Their own rooms

“The patients will have their own room with their own bathroom and room for relatives to stay overnight. We know that peace and quiet reduce the risk and create a better framework for recovering from a course of illness,” hospital director Niels Würgler Hansen told DR.

However, the final completion of the hospital won’t take place until 2026, at which point it will offer 789 single rooms.