Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

New super hospital in Køge finally opens after 18-month delay

Loïc Padovani    March 21st, 2023

Share

Originally planned to open in autumn 2021, it won’t run at full capacity until 2026

The new big building is expected to receive half of the region’s patients (photo: Sjællands Universitetshospital)

On Sunday at 08:00, the new super hospital in Køge admitted its first ever patients.

Some 180 patients
A total of 80 moved into a treatment building called ‘Wing R’ at Sjællands Universitetshospital, followed by another 100 into a further seven wards.

Originally the first patients were expected in autumn 2021. But the process was delayed by the firing of key personnel – partly out of fear of overrunning the budget – and the need for new tenders.

Their own rooms
“The patients will have their own room with their own bathroom and room for relatives to stay overnight. We know that peace and quiet reduce the risk and create a better framework for recovering from a course of illness,” hospital director Niels Würgler Hansen told DR.

However, the final completion of the hospital won’t take place until 2026, at which point it will offer 789 single rooms.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

New super hospital in Køge finally opens after 18-month delay

Originally planned to open in autumn 2021, it won’t run at full capacity until 2026

Loïc Padovani

Denmark

Stunning stash of silver discovered in snowy west Jutland field

Ben Hamilton

Culture

My ♥ CPH: Comedian and actor Jefferson Bond

Sebastian Haw

Local

Garbage men go on strike in Copenhagen 

Christian W

International

Denmark mid-table in InterNations survey that assesses ease of settling

Ben Hamilton

National

Minister eyes war crime shake-up in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

With recycling this good, Denmark’s never been caught when its pant’s down!

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

How to Deal with Phone Scams

This content is sponsored

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

International

Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties

This content is sponsored

Local

Red Bloc parties want to scrap free Sunday parking for visitors to Copenhagen

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw

International

Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

The climate ministers will meet in Copenhagen to discuss the leads for the next big climate conference

Loïc Padovani

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Housing market falters as banking crisis continues

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Copenhagen’s most famous tower to get a makeover

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

National

Prince Joachim moving to the US

Ben Hamilton

Culture

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Copenhagen edging ever closer to Utopia with paint banks

Ben Hamilton

Business

Denmark vulnerable to foreign bribery – report

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation

Loïc Padovani

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

International

Parliament approves billion-kroner Ukraine Fund

Christian W

Business

No end to above average inflation – Nationalbanken

Ben Hamilton

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W

Business

Novo Nordisk to slash its insulin prices in the US

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Where Gaelic games rule supreme

Sebastian Haw

International

PM travels to North Africa to butter up the Egyptians

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Denmark’s best cake is in Copenhagen

It was hardly a cakewalk for the judges, who picked Restaurant Palægade as the winner out of 100 contestants at the weekend

Christian W

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

Christian W

National

Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark

Ben Hamilton