Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister

Ben Hamilton    March 22nd, 2023

Share

Close to 2,000 children fall through the net every year after they are told they’re not ready for further education due to their attitude

Failure can send some teenagers into a downward spiral (photo: Pixabay)

Every year in Denmark, around 60,000 children aged 15-16 learn the result of an assessment that has tested their suitability for further education – either at upper-secondary school or a vocational school to learn a trade. 

In 2021, 6,896 students failed the educational readiness assessment because they were considered not ready for further education – 11 percent of the applicants.

Most of them failed due to academic reasons, but nearly a third, some 1,930 students, were turned down due to their lack of social and personal skills, and this is of huge concern to the minister for children and education, Mattias Tesfaye.

Minister to submit bill to Parliament
Tesfaye backs the findings of a working group set up by Parliament in 2021, which has given the assessment … a very poor assessment. 

Tesfaye accordingly wants to scrap the social and personal skill element of the assessment because he thinks “young people should be assessed on what they can do, and not on who they are”, and he is preparing a bill for Parliament to amend the test. A majority are reportedly in favour of doing so.

“When you are going to enter a youth education, it must be about having the professional prerequisites. In other words, you are good enough at Danish, mathematics and the other subjects we have at school. It shouldn’t be about whether you are personally or socially ready,” reasoned Tesfaye.

Lots of boxes to tick
According to the Children’s and Education Ministry, the assessment of the child’s social skills includes an evaluation of their tolerance of people who are different from them, their respect and empathy, and their overall ability to work as a team.

The assessment of the personal skills includes an evaluation of their motivation for education and desire to learn, independence and initiative, responsibility, punctuality and absenteeism records, and overall preparedness.

The assessment involves a mountain of paperwork, which demands a lot of resources from the already stretched schools.

Supported by the schools
Failure in the test can often set the child on a downward spiral, the minister contends – and Henrik Nevers, the chair of Danske Gymnasier, agrees it is demotivating.

“We think it is the right way to go. First of all, we don’t like the signal value of telling young people that they are not at all ready for education,” he told DR.

“We must instead convey there is a place somewhere in the education system for all young people.”

READ MORE: Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Leads required for dogs on the beach from April to September

Dog owners could be punished if their pets roam free

Loïc Padovani

International

High level of cocaine found in Copenhagen’s wastewater – study

TheCopenhagenPost

Activities

Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

What’s the Easiest Way to Ship Pallets to Denmark?

This content is sponsored

National

Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark saved big on gas this winter

Christian W

National

New super hospital in Køge finally opens after 18-month delay

Loïc Padovani

Denmark

Stunning stash of silver discovered in snowy west Jutland field

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

Culture

My ♥ CPH: Comedian and actor Jefferson Bond

Sebastian Haw

Local

Garbage men go on strike in Copenhagen 

Christian W

International

Denmark mid-table in InterNations survey that assesses ease of settling

Ben Hamilton

National

Minister eyes war crime shake-up in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

With recycling this good, Denmark’s never been caught when its pant’s down!

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

How to Deal with Phone Scams

This content is sponsored

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties

This content is sponsored

Advertisement

Local

Red Bloc parties want to scrap free Sunday parking for visitors to Copenhagen

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw

International

Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

Loïc Padovani

Business

Housing market falters as banking crisis continues

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Copenhagen’s most famous tower to get a makeover

Sebastian Haw

National

Prince Joachim moving to the US

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Culture

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation

Loïc Padovani

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw

News

Washing away the World Cup failure: Young guns set to lead Euro 2024 charge

Loïc Padovani

International

Parliament approves billion-kroner Ukraine Fund

Christian W

Business

No end to above average inflation – Nationalbanken

Central bank revises forecast to predict an overall rate of 3.6 percent for 2024 – over double its previous estimate

Ben Hamilton

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W