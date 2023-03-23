Big changes ahead: CPH Post needs you!

Local
National
Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors
Ben Hamilton
National
Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister
Ben Hamilton
International
Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west
Sebastian Haw
How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties
Culture
“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
International
Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first
Ben Hamilton
International
Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation
Loïc Padovani
News
Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?
Gianni Infantino’s decision to raise the number of World Cup participants from 32 to 48 is a vote-winner, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1974
Ben Hamilton