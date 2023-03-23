Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine

Ben Hamilton    March 23rd, 2023

Share

Simply too many customers of Sygeforsikringen Danmark are interested in a prescription to Wegovy. It’s either raise the cost for everybody, or cut the subsidy!

Injection pens like these are required to take Wegovy (photo: National Museum of American History Smithsonian Institution/Flickr)

Sygeforsikringen Danmark, a health insurance company, is reconsidering its stance on reimbursing customers who take out a prescription to the Novo Nordisk drug Wegovy, an expensive weight loss medicine launched at the end of last year.

In January alone, 16,593 people in Denmark received a prescription for Wegovy – and a great many were Sygeforsikringen Danmark customers eligible for a 25 or 50 percent subsidy.

It has left the insurer with such high costs that it is left with two options: either it raises the cost of its insurance for all customers, or it simply stops granting subsidies to cover the cost of the prescription.

READ MORE: No subsidies for obesity treatment, medicines agency rules

High costs … for the rest of your (extended) life
An annual prescription for Wegovy costs around 17,000 kroner, but this can rise to 31,000. The ‘miracle drug’ needs to be taken over a continuous course of time to take effect – in some cases a whole lifetime is recommended. The weight often tends to return once the treatment stops.

Intake involves daily injections to the abdomen, and side-effects include abdominal pain, headaches, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea and constipation. Wegovy acts like a hormone, and tests conclude an annual prescription can result in a weight loss of 17 percent.

Around 2.7 million people in Denmark are Sygeforsikringen Danmark customers, and around 900,000 have a BMI of over 35. The medicine is generally approved for those with a BMI of over 30, or those with a BMI of over 27 should they have a weight-related disease such as diabetes.

Never seen demand like this before!
Sygeforsikringen Danmark chief executive Allan Luplau, in his 18 years with the insurer, has never seen demand like this before.

“If it continues to the same extent, we can look forward to our expenditure on medicine rising significantly: this may mean that we have to reduce or completely remove the subsidy,” he clarified to DR.

“The medicine is relatively expensive and a drug you have to take for the rest of your life if you want to maintain the weight loss. When we see such significant increases, we must look at whether all 2.7 million members must finance the large expenses.”

Should Sygeforsikringen Danmark stop the subsidies, the earliest it can act is January 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Big changes ahead: CPH Post needs you!

CPH POST

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

National

Moderate budget proposal on the cards today

Christian W

Sponsored content

Uncovering the Facts: Separating Fact from Fiction in Casino Games

This content is sponsored

National

Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine

Ben Hamilton

National

Leads required for dogs on the beach from April to September

Loïc Padovani

International

High level of cocaine found in Copenhagen’s wastewater – study

Sebastian Haw

Activities

Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

Sponsored content

What’s the Easiest Way to Ship Pallets to Denmark?

This content is sponsored

National

Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark saved big on gas this winter

Christian W

National

New super hospital in Køge finally opens after 18-month delay

Loïc Padovani

Denmark

Stunning stash of silver discovered in snowy west Jutland field

Ben Hamilton

Culture

My ♥ CPH: Comedian and actor Jefferson Bond

Sebastian Haw

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Garbage men go on strike in Copenhagen 

Christian W

International

Denmark mid-table in InterNations survey that assesses ease of settling

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

National

Minister eyes war crime shake-up in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

With recycling this good, Denmark’s never been caught when its pant’s down!

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

How to Deal with Phone Scams

This content is sponsored

International

Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties

This content is sponsored

Local

Red Bloc parties want to scrap free Sunday parking for visitors to Copenhagen

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw

International

Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

National

Prince Joachim moving to the US

Ben Hamilton

Culture

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Copenhagen edging ever closer to Utopia with paint banks

Ben Hamilton

Business

Denmark vulnerable to foreign bribery – report

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation

Loïc Padovani

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Gianni Infantino’s decision to raise the number of World Cup participants from 32 to 48 is a vote-winner, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1974

Ben Hamilton

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw