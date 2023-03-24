Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Grisly news week in Greenland

Loïc Padovani    March 24th, 2023

Share

Not the best of weeks in Greenland (photo: Pixabay)

With a population of 56,000, Greenland isn’t known to be a particularly dangerous place. 

But this hasn’t been the case over the past week, where there have been a number of shocking stories grabbing the world’s attention.

Nevertheless, the week began with news of a more sober nature.

Greenlandic diplomat assigned to NATO
The Greenlandic government, Naalakkersuisut, and the Danish Foreign Ministry have agreed to send a Greenlandic diplomat to NATO. Accordingly, Lida Skifte Lennert will, become part of the Kingdom of Denmark’s permanent representation in Brussels.

“It is important that Greenland increases its insight into security policy developments,” explained Vivian Motzfeldt, the Greenlandic foreign minister, to DR. “We also hope that NATO increases its understanding of the specificities of our region and our society, and is aware of our interests, values and priorities.” 

Young boy killed by dogs
A six-year-old boy has been tragically bitten to death by sledge dogs in the Greenlandic town of Aasiaat.

The boy’s friend witnessed the incident and told the police that he walked too close to the chained dogs, of which four have been euthanised.

Gunfire incident
And finally, two people were hit by gunfire in the Greenlandic town of Narsaq on Wednesday afternoon, while another three were injured by exploding debris.

Neither were badly hurt, according to the police, and the suspected perpetrator was arrested.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

Denmark

Whodunnit: The Nord Stream mystery continues

Sebastian Haw

International

Green hydrogen to flow from Denmark to Germany from 2028

Loïc Padovani

National

Grisly news week in Greenland

Loïc Padovani

National

Inattention – the menace on Danish roads. Nine in ten strongly disapprove, but a third are guilty!

Ben Hamilton

News

New hero emerges as Denmark wins opening Euro 2024 qualifier

Christian W

National

Danish opposition parties bemoan absence of climate urgency in Budget

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark votes to join European Defence Agency

Christian W

Local

Big changes ahead: CPH Post needs you!

CPH POST

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

National

Moderate budget proposal on the cards today

Christian W

Sponsored content

Uncovering the Facts: Separating Fact from Fiction in Casino Games

This content is sponsored

National

Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine

Ben Hamilton

National

Leads required for dogs on the beach from April to September

Loïc Padovani

International

High level of cocaine found in Copenhagen’s wastewater – study

Belgian and Dutch cities generally lead the way for most drugs

Sebastian Haw

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

What’s the Easiest Way to Ship Pallets to Denmark?

This content is sponsored

Advertisement

National

Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark saved big on gas this winter

Christian W

National

New super hospital in Køge finally opens after 18-month delay

Loïc Padovani

Denmark

Stunning stash of silver discovered in snowy west Jutland field

Ben Hamilton

Culture

My ♥ CPH: Comedian and actor Jefferson Bond

Sebastian Haw

Local

Garbage men go on strike in Copenhagen 

Christian W

International

Denmark mid-table in InterNations survey that assesses ease of settling

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Minister eyes war crime shake-up in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

With recycling this good, Denmark’s never been caught when its pant’s down!

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

Sponsored content

How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties

This content is sponsored

Local

Red Bloc parties want to scrap free Sunday parking for visitors to Copenhagen

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw

International

Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

Loïc Padovani

Business

Housing market falters as banking crisis continues

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Copenhagen’s most famous tower to get a makeover

Sebastian Haw

National

Prince Joachim moving to the US

New job at the Danish Embassy in Washington DC beckons

Ben Hamilton

Culture

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Ben Hamilton