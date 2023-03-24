New hero emerges as Denmark wins opening Euro 2024 qualifier

The national team looks to have finally found that long-lost fox in the box … and he’s only just turned 20!

Højlund looks poised to be that missing ingredient for Denmark (photo: Facebook/Atalanta Bergamo)

There was much anticipation among fans yesterday evening ahead of Denmark’s tilt versus Finland.

Not only was it Denmark’s first Euro 2024 qualification game, but it was also the first competitive fixture since a disastrous showing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Fortunately, fans could let out a collective sigh of relief following a dominant, if not overly convincing 3-1 win over the Finns.

Finally a number 9

But what fans will be discussing this morning won’t be the result, but rather the emergence of Rasmus Højlund.

It would appear that Denmark finally has that long-lost number nine: a real goal-getter who’s clinical in the box and can score with his head or toe.

Really, he’s the type of player who has been missing from the Danish squad probably as far back as Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Off to Kazakhstan

Højlund certainly made an impression, scoring all three goals while leading the line for Denmark.

Indeed, the future looks bright for Højlund and Denmark – the Atalanta forward only just turned 20 last month. Check out his goals last night here.

The Danes now sit top of Group H along with Slovenia and Northern Ireland, which also won their respective games last night.

Up next, Denmark travels to Almaty to face Kazakhstan on Sunday March 26.

