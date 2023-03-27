Podcasts

More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark

Ben Hamilton    March 27th, 2023

Expert urges government to prioritise affordable housing for young people in the university towns

Look who got home early from uni again (photo: Pxhere)

The proportion of young people aged 20-24 living with their parents has grown by 8 percentage points in just one year. 

Today, almost a third live with their parents. According to Danmarks Statistik, it is the highest proportion since it began collecting data in 1986. 

Young people are still leaving home, but at a later age. While 63 percent of 20-year-olds still give their parents’ home as their address, only 12 percent of 24-year-olds do so. 

Making a bad situation worse
For students living in one of Denmark’s big cities, high inflation has exacerbated a situation already at boiling point due to high accommodation costs. 

Not only are fewer parents buying accommodation for their children to live in – in recent years it has been seen as a shrewd investment – but rooms previously leased out to youngsters are more likely to be rented via Airbnb to tourists.

“It is the perfect storm for the students,” commented Curt Lilliegren, the head of Boligøkonomisk Videncenter. “When one’s books become more expensive, and food becomes more expensive, and transport becomes more expensive, then it can have the effect that young people give up on having their own home.”

Potentially bad news for parents too
According to Lilliegren, there is no lack of will on the youngsters’ behalf – they would dearly like to have the independence that comes with living away from their parents. 

Mette Lykke Nielsen from Center for Ungdomsforskning concurs, pointing out their parents can also end up suffering.

“Many parents experience great joy when their young people stay, but it can also be a burden because parents like to see their children move on and start an adult life,” she said.

Lilliegren urges the government to “prioritise housing for young people in the university towns … which is almost impossible to pay if you are at SU”.

National

Quarterly meter readings! Gas consumers to get a more accurate picture of how much they owe

From June, customers will be able to determine the true extent of what they owe

Loïc Padovani

National

Ben Hamilton

International

Army has too few soldiers to defend Denmark, says top general

Sebastian Haw

National

Insurance company reconsiders BMI stance in light of criticism

Ben Hamilton

Local

Rubbish piling up in Copenhagen as strike continues

Christian W

National

Copenhagen incoming: did somebody mention thundersnow?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!

Loic Padovani

News

Huge shock as Kazakhstan fight back to beat Denmark in thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier

Ben Hamilton

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

News

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

Denmark

Whodunnit: The Nord Stream mystery continues

Sebastian Haw

International

Green hydrogen to flow from Denmark to Germany from 2028

Loïc Padovani

National

Grisly news week in Greenland

Loïc Padovani

National

Inattention – the menace on Danish roads. Nine in ten strongly disapprove, but a third are guilty!

Ben Hamilton

News

New hero emerges as Denmark wins opening Euro 2024 qualifier

The national team looks to have finally found that long-lost fox in the box … and he’s only just turned 20!

Christian W

National

Danish opposition parties bemoan absence of climate urgency in Budget

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark votes to join European Defence Agency

Christian W

Local

Big changes ahead: CPH Post needs you!

CPH POST

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

National

Moderate budget proposal on the cards today

Christian W

National

Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk's new weight loss medicine

Ben Hamilton

National

Leads required for dogs on the beach from April to September

Loïc Padovani

International

High level of cocaine found in Copenhagen's wastewater – study

Sebastian Haw

Activities

Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors

Ben Hamilton

Editorial

This Week's Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it's education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

National

New super hospital in Køge finally opens after 18-month delay

Loïc Padovani

Denmark

Stunning stash of silver discovered in snowy west Jutland field

Ben Hamilton

Culture

My ♥ CPH: Comedian and actor Jefferson Bond

Sebastian Haw

Local

Garbage men go on strike in Copenhagen 

Christian W

International

Denmark mid-table in InterNations survey that assesses ease of settling

Ben Hamilton

National

Minister eyes war crime shake-up in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

With recycling this good, Denmark's never been caught when its pant's down!

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west

Sebastian Haw

