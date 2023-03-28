Denmark
Danish ship overrun by pirates
Danish-owned tanker Monjasa Reformer has been attacked and potentially hijacked by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.
The ship, which belongs to Danish oil trading company Monjasa, is currently located roughly 100 kilometres from the southerly coast of Cameroon.
The crew are hiding in a safe-room, while the pirates are still roaming the ship.
Communication breakdown
Communication systems on the vessel are currently down.
“We are working with the local authorities to establish communication with the vessel, to understand the situation on board and provide all the support the crew needs to overcome these terrible events,” writes Monjasa.
Five armed pirates attacked the Reformer on Sunday, although it is unknown whether they are still on board. It is also unknown whether the ship has been hijacked.
There are 16 crew members on the ship, although none of them are Danish citizens.
“It’s a terrible situation. All our thoughts are with the crew and their relatives during these hours,” Monjasa’s head office told Avisen Danmark.
Beware the Gulf of Guinea
While the number of pirating incidents has fallen over recent years, it is still quite common for ships to be attacked in these waters.
In 2022, just 19 attacks were reported, compared to 35 in 2021 and 84 in 2020.
Local
Tivoli to celebrate 180 years by jacking up prices
High inflation prices has prompted famous Copenhagen amusement park to increase entre fee despite raking in record turnover last year
Christian W
International
Huge ecological footprint places Denmark among world’s worst over-users of resources
Ben Hamilton
National
Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Denmark
I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches
Sebastian Haw
International
Brexit reprieve for late submissions: Brits handed new deadline by which to apply for residence in Denmark
Ben Hamilton
National
Quarterly meter readings! Gas consumers to get a more accurate picture of how much they owe
Loïc Padovani
National
More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!
Loic Padovani
News
Huge shock as Kazakhstan fight back to beat Denmark in thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier
Ben Hamilton
National
Inattention – the menace on Danish roads. Nine in ten strongly disapprove, but a third are guilty!
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Sponsored content
Uncovering the Facts: Separating Fact from Fiction in Casino Games
This content is sponsored
National
Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors
Ben Hamilton
National
Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister
Close to 2,000 children fall through the net every year after they are told they’re not ready for further education due to their attitude
Ben Hamilton