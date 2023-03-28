Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

My ♥ CPH: Industrial designer Antonio Sena

Loïc Padovani    March 28th, 2023

Share

(photo: Antonio Sena)

Antonio Sena is an Italian industrial designer who moved to Denmark 20 years ago; today, he’s a real Copenhagener. He owns his own business where he designs products for Danish and international clients – if his face looks familiar, it might be because it adorned the box you bought your kettle in! We caught up with him for My Lovely CPH to get his views on living here.

I first came to Denmark … in August 2003 because my wife is Danish. We met in Rome but we decided to move to Denmark after a while living in Spain together. We only wanted to spend the summer here – but we finally chose to continue our lives in Copenhagen.

My favourite thing about living in Copenhagen is … the quality of life; it’s extremely good. Denmark is a very nice country and Copenhagen is a beautiful city to live in – it’s the perfect place to have kids. Also, it’s really good to bike here, there is no traffic and the summer is perfect. I especially enjoy the long evenings, so I’m definitely looking forward to some sun now! I also love that everything works. For example, going to the post office takes two minutes in Copenhagen – whereas in Italy I would need a day off! I wouldn’t live anywhere else now.

Here in Copenhagen I never get used to … the long, dark and cold winter days. I’m from the Mediterranean, so we have longer days than here with more light and it’s not cold at all.

Jeg kan tale … not so good Danish. I understand most of it, but I don’t speak it. I’ve always worked in and with international companies, so the main language was English, and at home we speak Italian and English. So it’s a good combination we have. I mean, it’s a language you need to speak to learn. The thing is that everyone speaks English here. I tried at the beginning, but when I tried to speak Danish they automatically switched to English. It’s something I definitely want to improve.

READ ALSO: My ♥ CPH: Comedian and actor Jefferson Bond

On an integration scale of 1 to 10 I would say I’m … an 8. The only downside is the language; I think I would be fully integrated if I had this. I think, of course, that my way of thinking is different though. In Southern Europe, we’re always trying to figure out ways of doing things that make it easier, faster, for ourselves. The Danes have more civic sense; they follow the rules. But in general I think I’m pretty integrated into society.

Most of my friends are … 50/50 between international and Danish. I have a lot of international friends, but my wife is Danish and I have a big network of Danish friends as well. Danish people are a bit cold at first, but when you get to know them it gets easier. A beer usually helps! 

The three words that I think best describe Copenhagen are … eclectic, intimate and summer evening. ‘Eclectic’ mostly because of the architecture and the overall look of the city: the mix between modern and old buildings. People aren’t scared to try different things around the town, so you have this mix of contemporary and old. That’s lovely. ‘Intimate’ because you tend to live much more indoors than outdoors – especially in the winter. Therefore, you spend more time, for example, at dinner with friends at home or at their place. And ‘summer evening’ because it gets dark around 11 or midnight, so when you’re out you have the feeling that you’re still in the middle of the day. The colour of the sky is beautiful: so blue and intense. I love that.

Antonio Sena is the owner of the design company Antonio Sena  ApS, where he oversees the creation of all kinds of products for the home. If he had to choose his favourite domestic activity to design for, it would definitely be for cooking and dining!

Here are some of his products… made by himself (photo: Antonio Sena)

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

My ♥ CPH: Industrial designer Antonio Sena

Loïc Padovani

National

Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities

Ben Hamilton

National

More people migrating to Denmark for work 

Christian W

Denmark

I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches

Sebastian Haw

International

Brexit reprieve for late submissions: Brits handed new deadline by which to apply for residence in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

Quarterly meter readings! Gas consumers to get a more accurate picture of how much they owe

Loïc Padovani

National

More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

International

Army has too few soldiers to defend Denmark, says top general

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

National

Insurance company reconsiders BMI stance in light of criticism

Ben Hamilton

Local

Rubbish piling up in Copenhagen as strike continues

Christian W

National

Copenhagen incoming: did somebody mention thundersnow?

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!

Loic Padovani

News

Huge shock as Kazakhstan fight back to beat Denmark in thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier

Ben Hamilton

News

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

Denmark

Whodunnit: The Nord Stream mystery continues

Sebastian Haw

International

Green hydrogen to flow from Denmark to Germany from 2028

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

National

Grisly news week in Greenland

Loïc Padovani

National

Inattention – the menace on Danish roads. Nine in ten strongly disapprove, but a third are guilty!

Ben Hamilton

News

New hero emerges as Denmark wins opening Euro 2024 qualifier

Christian W

National

Danish opposition parties bemoan absence of climate urgency in Budget

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark votes to join European Defence Agency

Christian W

Local

Big changes ahead: CPH Post needs you!

CPH POST

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Eat, drink, love … where Danes in the know choose to go out

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Moderate budget proposal on the cards today

Christian W

Sponsored content

Uncovering the Facts: Separating Fact from Fiction in Casino Games

This content is sponsored

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

International

High level of cocaine found in Copenhagen’s wastewater – study

Sebastian Haw

Activities

Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

What’s the Easiest Way to Ship Pallets to Denmark?

This content is sponsored

National

Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister

Ben Hamilton

National

Denmark saved big on gas this winter

Christian W

National

New super hospital in Køge finally opens after 18-month delay

Loïc Padovani

Denmark

Stunning stash of silver discovered in snowy west Jutland field

Ben Hamilton

Culture

My ♥ CPH: Comedian and actor Jefferson Bond

Sebastian Haw

Local

Garbage men go on strike in Copenhagen 

Christian W

International

Denmark mid-table in InterNations survey that assesses ease of settling

Ben Hamilton