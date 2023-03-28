Tivoli to celebrate 180 years by jacking up prices

High inflation prices has prompted famous Copenhagen amusement park to increase entre fee despite raking in record turnover last year

Last year was a banner year for Tivoli in terms of turnover – 1.1 billion kroner to be precise.

This year will be another landmark year for the iconic Copenhagen amusement park, as it celebrates 180 years of existence.

And that momentous occasion will be marked by an attempt to further increase turnover when Tivoli opens its doors for the first time in 2023 on Friday.

“We’ve decided to increase our entry prices slightly, but the price of our annual cards will remain as it is,” said Tivoli’s CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.

Celebrations galore

The price of entry will be increased by 10 kroner (about 7 percent) to 155 kroner in response to increased inflation.

Tivoli hopes to attract 4 million guests in 2023, up from 3.9 billion in 2022. Last year’s visitor numbers were 61 percent higher than in 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacted business.

Since Georg Carstensen founded Tivoli way back in 1843, the amusement park has grown to become one of the Danish capital’s most beloved sightseeing destinations – for locals and tourists alike.

Tivoli will celebrate its anniversary throughout the year, including a concert with opera singer Lise Davidsen and a massive fireworks show on August 15.

Last week its Fredagsrock program of Friday evening concerts from April to September confirmed three more big name additions to the line-up: Rick Astley (August 11), Macklemore (July 21) and Texas (July 7). A prior announcement had already confirmed Deep Purple (June 9).