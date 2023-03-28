Business
You pay top dollar? At emerging Swedish discount chain, just one is often enough
Known for its cheap goods and ever so slightly tacky branding, Dollarstore reasons that the timing is perfect to cash in on discount-hungry Denmark
Don’t be confused by the name. ‘Dollarstore‘ is in fact a Swedish discount chain with 118 stores since opening its first in 1999. And now, according to Finans, following a satisfactory entry into the Danish market, it now has its sights set on opening many more stores.
As the name suggests, its products – a wide range that includes groceries, homeware, cosmetics and garden equipment – are cheap. Mostly imported from Southeast Asia, they can afford to be.
Granted, it won’t fill the gap caused by the departure of Irma, but there is every chance the heavy media coverage has made it crystal clear to Dollarstore’s owners that Danish shoppers are more discount-inclined right now than at any time in recent history.
“The Danes are happy with discounts and low prices, which is why we appeal to all population groups,” its head of establishment, Peter Jakobsen, confirmed to Finans.
In Denmark, Dollarstore is known as ‘Bigdollar’ due to a prior company operating with the same name in Bellahøj.
Sights set on major city centres
With Bigdollar stores already established in Næstved and Brønderslev, Dollarstore harbours plans to open 50 more across the country, its expansion manager, Peter Jakobsen, confirmed to Finans.
Two more stores in north Jutland, in Hjørring and Thisted, will open by the end of the year, while Frederikshavn and another four or five towns in Jutland will follow in 2024.
Its minimum size requirement for a suitable premises is 3,000 sqm, so most of its stores tend to cater to customers in cars, rather than pedestrian shoppers, but that could change if the right plots become available, confirmed Jakobsen – particularly in the centres of major cities like Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense and Aalborg.
“We can easily get space for 50 stores in Denmark, although it might be another three years until many of them open. It is very ambitious, but within three to five years I would think it is realistic,” he said.
“I don’t want to rule out us opening close to city centres, but our stores must be at least 3,000 sq m. This makes it an obvious fit to open in retail areas, where at the same time we get good neighbours and become a point of attraction for many customers, but in the long term we are also looking towards the centre.”
Local
Tivoli to celebrate 180 years by jacking up prices
High inflation prices has prompted famous Copenhagen amusement park to increase entre fee despite raking in record turnover last year
Christian W
International
Huge ecological footprint places Denmark among world’s worst over-users of resources
Ben Hamilton
National
Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Denmark
I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches
Sebastian Haw
International
Brexit reprieve for late submissions: Brits handed new deadline by which to apply for residence in Denmark
Ben Hamilton
National
Quarterly meter readings! Gas consumers to get a more accurate picture of how much they owe
Loïc Padovani
National
More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!
Loic Padovani
News
Huge shock as Kazakhstan fight back to beat Denmark in thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier
Ben Hamilton
National
Inattention – the menace on Danish roads. Nine in ten strongly disapprove, but a third are guilty!
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Sponsored content
Uncovering the Facts: Separating Fact from Fiction in Casino Games
This content is sponsored
National
Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors
Ben Hamilton
National
Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister
Close to 2,000 children fall through the net every year after they are told they’re not ready for further education due to their attitude
Ben Hamilton